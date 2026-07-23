Solver Earns Certified Software Designation for Non-Profit AI from Microsoft

FP&A Platform Recognized for Advanced AI Capabilities, Enabling Nonprofit Finance Teams to

Plan and Report with Confidence

LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solver, a Microsoft partner and provider of an AI-accelerated extended financial planning and analysis (FP&A) solution, today announced it has earned the Solutions Partner* with certified software** designation for Non-Profit AI within the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program (MAICPP). This designation recognizes software that demonstrates interoperability with the Microsoft Cloud and meets program requirements.

Solver Copilot Analysis Agent for Nonprofits | Solver has earned the Certified Software Designation for Non-Profit AI from Microsoft, recognizing its AI-accelerated FP&A platform for grant risk detection, restricted fund tracking, and board-ready reporting. Speed Speed

The certified software designation reflects Solver's capabilities in meeting the program's requirements. To qualify for the Industry AI designation, Solver demonstrated the use of Microsoft AI capabilities within nonprofit-specific scenarios, submitted verifiable customer evidence from enterprise customers, and passed an independent technical audit. The designation validates that Solver's xFP&A platform meets Microsoft's criteria for quality, reliability, and relevance for nonprofit organizations seeking high-performing, cloud-based applications.

Nonprofit organizations face some of the most complex financial planning environments of any sector. Finance teams are tasked with managing restricted and unrestricted fund sources, budgeting across grant lifecycles, and producing tailored financial reports for boards, donors, and regulatory bodies. Solver's integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 and other Microsoft platforms enables nonprofit finance leaders to consolidate data across systems and accelerate informed decisions without relying on disconnected spreadsheets or manual processes.

"Earning the certification within the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program is a milestone for our team," said Tad Remington, Chief Commercial Officer at Solver. "It reflects our ongoing commitment to building AI-powered solutions that deliver proven outcomes for our customers. This designation signals that Solver's xFP&A platform has been validated by Microsoft for advanced nonprofit industry AI capabilities and nonprofit customer success."

Built on the Microsoft Azure Cloud, the Solver Copilot Analysis Agent helps nonprofit finance teams move from reactive reporting to proactive fund stewardship, including:

AI-powered grant risk detection: Solver's AI analyzes budget, actuals, forecasts, and fund restrictions to uncover grants at risk of underspending, overspending, or expiration, giving finance teams weeks of lead time instead of discovering funding risk after it's too late.



Solver's AI analyzes budget, actuals, forecasts, and fund restrictions to uncover grants at risk of underspending, overspending, or expiration, giving finance teams weeks of lead time instead of discovering funding risk after it's too late. AI-driven scenario modeling within donor restrictions: Finance teams can ask Solver Copilot to model funding or staffing adjustments, such as accelerating an approved hire or reallocating shared costs, and receive compliant options that never violate allowable cost categories or donor restrictions, turning a risk alert into a decision-ready action plan in minutes.



Finance teams can ask Solver Copilot to model funding or staffing adjustments, such as accelerating an approved hire or reallocating shared costs, and receive compliant options that never violate allowable cost categories or donor restrictions, turning a risk alert into a decision-ready action plan in minutes. AI-generated, board-ready reporting: Solver Copilot transforms grant risk and recommended actions into a finance committee-ready summary, complete with financial impact and clear assumptions. This eliminates the manual reformatting that normally stands between an insight and a board presentation.

"Attaining a Solutions Partner with certified software designation is an important way for partners to stand out in the market and demonstrate their proven capabilities in areas of high customer demand. Earning a certified software designation for your solution can help position you to meet the growing demand for cloud-based solutions. We're pleased to welcome Solver to Microsoft's exclusive growing network of partners with certified software designations," said Andrew Smith, GM, Partner Programs & Experiences.

To learn more about Solver and its certified software designation, visit www.solverglobal.com.

About Solver

Solver is an AI-accelerated extended financial planning and analysis solution (xFP&A) that increases access to actionable insights beyond the finance department to accelerate intelligent decisions. Patented QuickStart integration technology provides immediate access to a collection of tailorable industry templates, allowing finance and management users to optimize their planning, reporting, consolidation, and analysis processes. Users can get up and running quickly, leveraging familiar Excel-based functionality to create any report and planning model. Solver transforms organizational data into a strategic advantage for data-driven success. Visit www.solverglobal.com to learn more.

*"Solutions Partner" refers to a company that is a member of the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program and may offer software, services, and/or solutions to customers. Reference to "Solutions Partner" in any content, materials, resources, web properties, etc. and any associated designation should not be interpreted as an offer, endorsement, guarantee, proof of effectiveness or functionality, a commitment or any other type of representation or warranty on the part of Microsoft. All decisions pertaining and related to your business needs including but not limited to strategies, solutions, partner selection, implementation, etc., rests solely with your business.

**A certification is (1) specific to the solution's interoperability with Microsoft products and (2) based on self-attestation by the solution owner. Solutions are only certified as of the date the solution is reviewed. Solution functionality and capability are controlled by the solution owner and may be subject to change. The inclusion of a solution in the marketplace and any such designations should not be interpreted as an offer, endorsement, guarantee, proof of effectiveness or functionality, a commitment or any other type of representation or warranty on the part of Microsoft. All decisions pertaining and related to your business needs including but not limited to strategies, solutions, partner selection, implementation, etc. rest solely with your business.

Contact Information

Liz Anderson

Vice President of Global Marketing

310-691-5300

[email protected]

SOURCE Solver