Solvias Earns EcoVadis Bronze Medal, Ranking in Top 35% of Companies for Sustainability Performance

Recognition highlights progress in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives for the global CMC analytics provider.

KAISERAUGST, Switzerland, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solvias, a global provider of chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (CMC) analytics for the life sciences industry, today announced it has earned a Bronze Medal from EcoVadis, one of the world's most trusted providers of business sustainability ratings. The recognition places Solvias in the top 35% of more than 100,000 companies evaluated by EcoVadis worldwide.

Sustainability Progress Recognized by EcoVadis

Solvias received bronze sustainability rating EcoVadis

EcoVadis evaluates companies on sustainability performance across four key categories: environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement. The Bronze Medal reflects Solvias' continued progress in strengthening responsible business practices across its operations and value chain.

This milestone builds on Solvias' first EcoVadis assessment in 2025, when the company received a Committed Badge, marking the beginning of its formal sustainability benchmarking journey.

Strengthening ESG Integration Across Global Operations

Since launching its ESG initiative in 2024, Solvias has implemented a sustainability framework designed to drive measurable improvements across its global operations and value chain. Key initiatives include:

Calculating the company's corporate carbon footprint (Scopes 1–3)





Establishing sustainability targets





Implementing a five-year ESG roadmap





Strengthening governance, ethical business practices, and sustainable procurement standards

"Earning the EcoVadis Bronze Medal reflects the meaningful progress our teams have made in embedding sustainability into our operations and business practices," said Archie Cullen, CEO of Solvias. "This recognition underscores our commitment to continuous improvement as we support our partners in advancing life-changing therapies responsibly."

Advancing Sustainable Practices in Life Sciences

As a partner to pharmaceutical, biotech, and life sciences companies, Solvias continues to expand initiatives aimed at reducing environmental impact while strengthening responsible business practices.

The company's long-term sustainability strategy includes further alignment with internationally recognized frameworks such as the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), along with ongoing improvements in ESG transparency.

By embedding sustainability into its operational and strategic priorities, Solvias aims to support innovation in drug development while contributing to more sustainable healthcare and life sciences supply chains.

About Solvias

Solvias is a global provider of chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (CMC) analytics and regulatory services for the life sciences industry. Its expert teams support pharmaceutical and biotech companies across small molecules, biologics, and novel modalities, delivering analytical solutions from raw material testing to drug product release.

Headquartered near Basel, Switzerland, Solvias operates five global Centers of Excellence, all adhering to the highest ISO, GMP, GLP, and FDA standards.

Learn more at www.solvias.com

SOURCE Solvias