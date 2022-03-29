SOMA.finance Announces Planned Regulation Crowdfunding Issuance on Behalf of Rensa Games to Enable Decentralized Game Development

Funding will Accelerate Rensa Games' Development of Proprietary Real-Time and Transparent Build-to-Earn Platform for Gamers, Game Developers, and Content Creators; Reduces Payment Cycle from Weeks to Immediate

HONG KONG and NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SOMA Finance, LLC (" SOMA.finance "), the joint venture between MANTRA DAO and Tritaurian Capital, Incorporated ("Tritaurian Capital") that is building the critical infrastructure of compliant, decentralized finance (DeFi), announced today a strategic partnership with the video game distribution and development platform Rensa Games ("Rensa"). The partnership is planned to be one of the first tokenized Regulation Crowdfunding ("Reg CF") issuances on the SOMA.finance platform.

Rensa is building "Steam for Web3." The platform uses smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain to create Game License Tokens. These "GLTs" enable players to launch games by holding the tokens in their digital wallets, and freely resell them in the same manner as non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Game developers and content creators who host their games and assets on Rensa will receive payment for each sale in real-time, instead of waiting weeks or months for compensation.

"With the help of SOMA.finance, we can expand play-to-earn into build-to-earn," said Anthony Apollo, Founder and CEO, Rensa Games. "Independent game developers and content creators have to wait – far too long – to receive compensation for their time, effort and creativity. Building a platform that performs real-time and transparent payment further legitimizes the blockchain gaming ecosystem. This partnership directly increases the prospects of decentralized intellectual property management and ownership through community funding."

"SOMA.finance's native issuance platform will bring an entirely new class of compliant digital assets and products to gaming and other companies looking to benefit from DeFi without violating securities law and regulations," said William B. Heyn, Co-Founder, SOMA.finance and CEO of Tritaurian Capital. "We have worked closely with Rensa to ensure that they achieve their vision to reshape the foundations of gaming, and ultimately the value of decentralized game development, while remaining in compliance with the relevant securities rules and regulations."

Rensa has a number of innovative features in its roadmap, designed to provide smaller developers access to funding opportunities and high-quality content through a decentralized asset marketplace.

Ahead of a prospective Reg CF offering this year, Rensa's marketplace goes live on Wednesday, March 30 at 8am EDT / 8pm HKT. To celebrate this revolutionary step forward for the gaming community, a limited run of 10,000 GLTs will be issued as a "Launch Day Collection." The sale can be accessed from the Rensa Games website, where this collection of crypto-themed minigames can be purchased after connecting a compatible MetaMask digital wallet funded with ETH.

In addition to taking part in gaming history, owning one of these GLTs will grant holders preferential access to the potential future Reg CF token sale (pursuant to all regulations and KYC / AML through SOMA).

As the first United States compliant, global multi-asset decentralized exchange platform (DEX), SOMA.finance plans to offer the ability to list Regulation CF, Regulation D, Regulation S and Regulation A offerings that will be accessible by both retail and institutional investors alike, in addition to offering the compliant trading and issuance of tokenized equities, crypto assets, security token offerings (STOs), non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and more, all in a safe and secure environment.

About SOMA.finance

SOMA.finance is the world's first decentralized exchange and issuance platform for digital assets, compliant digital securities, and NFTs. As a joint venture between DeFi Platform MANTRA DAO and Tritaurian Holdings, Incorporated, owner of FINRA licensed broker-dealer Tritaurian Capital, SOMA will be a fully compliant DEX and suite of products for institutional and retail investors. SOMA will include features such as built-in KYC/AML, the ability to trade digital assets of all kinds, including STOs and NFTs, and permissionless regulated AMM. Website: www.soma.finance

About Tritaurian Capital, Incorporated

Tritaurian Capital, Incorporated ( https://www.tritauriancapital.com ) is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Tritaurian Capital's BrokerCheck record is available at here. Tritaurian Capital is the first non-ATS broker-dealer to be approved for a license to sell digital private placement securities using distributed ledger technology, otherwise known as blockchain technology. Digital securities are an emerging, yet rapidly evolving, implementation of distributed ledger technology with the potential to increase access for investors and decrease cost for issuers. Tritaurian Capital believes that blockchain-based securities can improve transferability, transparency, increase security, and streamline regulatory compliance through the open and programmable nature of blockchain tokens.

About Rensa Games

The Rensa Games™ platform is owned and operated by Kyodai Technologies, Inc. Rensa Games is a new video game development and distribution platform, which uses blockchain to send real-time payments directly to game developers and content creators. More details about Rensa Games will be available soon. To stay up-to-date, you can register at the company's website (https://www.rensa.games ) and join the official Discord server (https://discord.com/invite/CqEtMeRcUK).

SOURCE SOMA.finance