Sommet Education appoints high-caliber Digital Board to stimulate 3.0 hospitality studying experience

Sommet Education digitalization has been successfully accelerated in the past months catalyzed by the pandemic. The group wishes to accelerate this movement and further take the lead on the Future of Hospitality Education and the sustainable integration of Digital learning solutions and new technologies in the curriculums.

The aim of the Digital Board is to support Sommet Education with digital expertise and propose inspiring ideas, services, products and solutions leveraging on digitalization to be implemented in campuses and courses and further integrate digitalization in the learning experiences of the students.

The board is based on the member expertise and worldwide recognition in their field. The first members joining are Roberto Eggs, Chief Marketing and Operating Officer, Executive Board Member at Moncler, Mathieu Lhomme, Strategic Transformation Officer at Danone, Rajay Naik, CEO of Skilled Education, as well as Olivier Younès, PhD, Founding CEO of EXPEN (www.expen.com) & Professor at HEC Paris. The board aims at integrating new members and expertise throughout the development of its reflections.

The Digital Board members will share their expertise and experience in the business applications of new technologies and bring a disruptive and unconventional approach to the education sector supporting its development and talents growth. Their observations, opinions, proposals or recommendations will transform concretely into digital services and products to be experimented and implemented in the group institutions' campuses and curriculums.

On the appointment of the Digital Board, Benoît-Etienne Domenget, the CEO of Sommet Education said "Over the past months, Sommet Education has proven its ability to adjust to the needs of its students and accelerate its digital transformation. I am very proud and excited to welcome such highly recognized experts to further provide additional stimulus and bring fresh ideas to the existing curriculum thus taking the hospitality studying experience to the third-generation level."

