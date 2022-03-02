Sommet Education launches Fast-track career-impact Executive Programs at Les Roches and Glion Institute of Higher Education

Continuous development of individual skills and knowledge has become a necessity in the careers of all professionals and currently represents the main determinant of employability. For employers, ensuring the development of high-potential employees and guiding them towards leadership positions is a key factor in attracting and retaining talent.

For ambitious professionals eager to learn alongside a high-caliber, international peer group wanting to upskill and fast-track their career while on the job, Sommet Education now offers three programs: the Executive Master's in International Hotel Management by Les Roches Marbella in Spain; the new Executive MBA in Global Hospitality Management by Les Roches Crans-Montana; and the new Executive Master's in Luxury Management & Guest Experience by Glion.

Pierre Ihmle, Sommet Education Chief Academic Officer, shared, "The fast-paced evolutions in the hospitality industry and the high demand for qualifications have accentuated the fact that staff in general, and even professionals with an established track record, need to continuously learn to grow their career and thrive in their professional life. These three dense Executive Programs enable professionals to secure a rapid and efficient return on investment in their career while remaining in their positions."

These 9-to 12-month distance-learning programs are divided in different modules, allowing participants to study without interrupting their career and balance fast-paced professional activity with in-depth learning.

Face-to-face presence is condensed, intensive, and aimed at broadening horizons through behind-the-scenes field visits to prestigious brands and innovative operators in state-of-the-art hospitality destinations in Switzerland, London, Spain and Dubai. The key objectives of these programs include networking and bonding with experts and peers.

The Executive Programs are taught by the institutions' faculty, senior industry professionals and acknowledged experts in their chosen fields. Packed with high-level business and management content, including finance, strategy and sustainability, the programs conclude with a hospitality business Capstone project that challenges participants to find actual solutions in a real-world context.

Participants can also benefit from personalized coaching by leading executive search consultancy. Sessions will tackle personal project and branding, thus enabling participants to take the next step in their professional career.

These programs will equip participants with the skills, knowledge and network needed to compete for the most demanding positions in a fast-evolving world hospitality market.

