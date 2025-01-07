Somos Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance, Ensuring Robust Security Standards

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Somos, Inc., an industry expert in connected asset services, identity management and fraud prevention, proudly announces its SOC 2 Type II certification for SomosID. This milestone reinforces SomosID's position as a trusted and secure solution in the device security marketplace.

SomosID is a robust registry solution, empowering organizations with unparalleled transparency, identity validation and lifecycle visibility for their IoT assets. It ensures transparency by validating IoT asset identities through diverse data sources and continuously monitors vulnerabilities. With a unique industry-standard ID assigned to each asset, component, user and related event, SomosID enables seamless correlation and comprehensive lifecycle visibility.

SOC 2 Type II, developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), evaluates an organization's commitment to data privacy and security across five pillars: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. This certification underscores Somos' powerful safeguards and reassures stakeholders of secure management for sensitive client data.

"Achieving SOC 2 Type II compliance for SomosID is a testament to Somos' commitment to delivering secure and reliable solutions in the device security marketplace. This certification underscores our dedication to protecting sensitive information and providing our customers and partners with the transparency and confidence they need to manage their IoT assets effectively," states Sri Ramachandran, SVP & Chief Technology Officer at Somos.

Discover how SomosID enables communication providers, device security companies, and enterprises to enhance the security of their connected devices. Visit us online at www.somos.com/iot or meet us in person at the Consumer Electronics Show, January 7-10, 2025, in Las Vegas at Booth #10476 in the IoT Infrastructure section.

About Somos, Inc.

As the world becomes more interconnected, Somos enables brands, consumers, and communities to communicate in an environment of greater trust and convenience. Somos is a global, trusted source of phone number administration, routing data, identity verification, and identity management services for the telecommunications and connected devices ecosystem. As the trusted administrator of the North American Numbering Plan (NANPA), Toll-Free Numbering (TFNA), and the Reassigned Numbers Database (RND), we support over 1,400 service providers in North America and manage over 7 billion phone numbers to enable seamless communications between enterprises and consumers.

XConnect, a Somos company, extends the reach of Somos' solutions to a global audience through its portfolio of trusted phone number intelligent solutions covering hundreds of different datasets serving the global voice and message ecosystems.

Through our global portfolio of products and services, and a collaborative approach in everything we do, Somos helps ensure trust in an increasingly digital world. To learn more about Somos, please visit www.somos.com.

