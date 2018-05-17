Somos Applauds FCC Action to Protect Integrity of Toll-Free Numbers

Ann Berkowitz, Chief Administrative Officer for Somos, the Toll-Free Numbering Administrator, stated, "We thank Chairman Pai and the Commission for their continued efforts to ensure the integrity of Toll-Free and protect consumers from fraud and abuse. Toll-Free Numbers are valuable assets to millions of businesses, and consumers view Toll-Free as a trusted communication link. The one-two punch of stopping unauthorized text-enablement on Toll-Free Numbers and taking the incentives out of Toll-Free traffic pumping will make the Toll-Free industry stronger for years to come."

About Somos, Inc. Somos, a leading provider of trusted, neutral numbering and registry administration services for the telecommunications industry, enables data integrity and access to fuel innovation and growth in Toll-Free and related markets. Somos operates the SMS/800 Toll-Free Number (TFN) Registry to administer and route data for the 41 Million and growing Toll-Free Numbers in use today. This service includes the Texting & Smart Services (TSS) Registry, the centralized registry to administer the use of Toll-Free Numbers for text messaging and multimedia services. To learn more about Somos, please visit www.somos.com.

