Ann Berkowitz, Chief Administrative Officer for Somos, the Toll-Free Numbering Administrator, stated, "The Federal Communications Commission took a big step today to ensure the integrity of Toll-Free and protect consumers from fraud. Consumers want to communicate more and more via messaging. Businesses want consumers to have confidence that, when they text a business's Toll-Free Number, that the text is delivered to the intended recipient. The FCC's action is the first step toward a vibrant, efficient, and trustworthy texting-to-Toll-Free system."

About Somos, Inc. Somos, a leading provider of trusted, neutral numbering and registry administration services for the telecommunications industry, enables data integrity and access to fuel innovation and growth in Toll-Free and related markets. Somos operates the SMS/800 Toll-Free Number (TFN) Registry to administer and route data for the 41 Million and growing Toll-Free Numbers in use today. This service includes the Texting & Smart Services (TSS) Registry, the centralized registry to administer the use of Toll-Free Numbers for text messaging and multimedia services. To learn more about Somos, please visit www.somos.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/somos-commends-federal-communications-commission-fcc-on-release-of-item-to-ensure-the-integrity-of-texting-over-toll-free-numbers-300665948.html

SOURCE Somos, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.somos.com

