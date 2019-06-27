Somos, Inc. and NetNumber Streamline Text Enablement of Toll-Free Numbers

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Somos, Inc., a leading registry management and data solutions company, today announced it has updated the procedures to text enable Toll-Free Numbers. The new process follows an agreement between Somos and NetNumber that will integrate all members of the texting ecosystem, utilizing Somos' Texting & Smart Services (TSS) Registry to validate subscriber assignment and authorization.

The new process also meets a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) mandate to confirm that a Toll-Free Number is active for voice service prior to authorizing a messaging provider's text enablement request. Once the messaging provider has received the subscriber's authorization and submits the text enablement request, the process will first confirm the Toll-Free Number is active for voice service. Upon confirmation, there is immediate text enablement of the Toll-Free Number, pending subscriber validation by the Responsible Organization (Resp Org).

"Toll-Free has evolved from simply voice communication into a more complete service that includes texting and multimedia," said Ryan Karnas, Somos' Director, Product Management. "This creates the need for full cooperation among service providers from previously unaligned businesses and technologies. With this fully integrated texting ecosystem, Resp Orgs and participating Messaging Service Providers will benefit from supporting records and reporting, shorter activation times to expedite customer onboarding, and greater visibility into text enabled Toll-Free Numbers."

"Our ongoing work and longstanding partnership with Somos has paid dividends again by advancing the Toll-Free messaging ecosystem," said Doug Ranalli, Founder and VP of Products & Strategy for NetNumber. "Our Override Service Registry, and its tight integration with the Somos TSS Registry, will stimulate the mainstream adoption of text messaging over Toll-Free Numbers, while preserving the best interests of all parties involved."

About Somos, Inc. Somos is a leading provider of trusted, neutral numbering and registry administration services and data solutions. Our mission is to empower more intimate and trusted interconnections between brands, consumers, and communities. A total customer focus is reflected in everything we do – working collaboratively to build market value and creatively resolve industry problems. Somos serves as the North American Numbering Plan Administrator and the Pooling Administrator for over 800 million local and wireless telephone numbers, and operates the SMS/800 Toll-Free Number (TFN) Registry for the 42 Million and growing Toll-Free Numbers in North America. Other Somos solutions include the Texting & Smart Services (TSS) Registry, the centralized registry for the use of Toll-Free Numbers in text messaging and multimedia services; and RouteLink, the alternative solution for accessing authoritative Toll-Free routing data. To learn more about Somos, please visit www.somos.com.

About NetNumber NetNumber, Inc. brings nearly 20 years of experience delivering platforms that power global telecom and enterprise networks. Their software-based signaling-control solutions accelerate delivery of new services like Private LTE and IoT/M2M solutions across multi-gen networks, dramatically simplifying the core and reducing opex. These solutions span a range of network types from 2G-3G-4G-5G to future G delivered on the industry's first All-G signaling platform called TITAN. NetNumber Data Services are essential for global inter-carrier routing, roaming, voice and messaging. Data powers fraud detection and prevention solutions and enables enterprise B2B and B2C communications platforms. NetNumber multi-protocol signaling firewall, fraud-detection, and robocalling solutions secure networks against current/emerging threats. To learn more about NetNumber, please visit www.netnumber.com.

