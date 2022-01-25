Somos, Inc. Announces Hiring of Jaime Zetterstrom as Vice President, Product Management

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Somos, Inc., a leading registry management and data solutions company, today announced the hiring of Jaime Zetterstrom as its Vice President, Product Management. Ms. Zetterstrom will lead the product vision for Somos' portfolio of solutions to ensure that it is aligned with the company's overall strategic objective to deliver innovation in trusted information for global communications.

"I am thrilled to have Jaime join Team Somos and help us drive innovation, engagement and our product roadmap," said Michelle Larsen, Senior Vice President & Chief Experience Officer at Somos. "I have long been inspired by her commitment to consumer advocacy and empowering more trusted connections between brands, consumers and communities. Having Jaime on the team is a big win as we continue to pursue our mission of finding new and innovative ways to keep communication safe, secure and trustworthy."

As an innovative, entrepreneurial business leader with a proven track record of taking ownership and driving results by developing new products and services, Jaime offers an unmatched combination of deep telecom experience and personal passion and enthusiasm for the industry. In her 20+ years of professional experience, she has demonstrated extensive technical skills and the ability to relay information to others in a way that is easy to digest and process. Additionally, she has made outstanding contributions to consumer fraud protection through her involvement in groups such as the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Robo Calling Task Force, the Communication Fraud Control Association (CFCA) and the Industry Traceback Group (ITG).

"Having been on Somos' Advisory Board since 2017, I'm keenly aware of the work they do to meet ever evolving market needs through innovation and the continued advancement of communications," said Ms. Zetterstrom. "To have the chance to be at the helm of developing and managing new and exciting products and solutions was an opportunity that I simply could not pass up. I have always been deeply committed to fighting and reducing fraud and restoring trust in telecom and can't wait to continue this mission with Somos."

