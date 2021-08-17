Somos, Inc. Announces New Hire of Kevin Green as Senior Director, Public Policy & External Relations

"We're excited to welcome Kevin to the Somos team during an exciting period of growth for our company and time of change for the greater telecom industry," said Ann Berkowitz, Somos' SVP & Chief Administrative Officer – Strategic Public Policy & Number Administration. "Kevin is an accomplished telecom executive with a demonstrated history of thought leadership and strategic innovation. I'm looking forward to having him represent Somos in critical conversations in the telecom community."

Mr. Green brings to Somos decades of telecom experience both as an executive and policy analyst. Most recently, Mr. Green served as a Senior Telecommunications Policy Analyst at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), where he was responsible for conducting rulemaking proceedings regarding media ownership while simultaneously examining the economic aspects of existing and proposed rules and policies.

Prior to joining the FCC, he was the Executive Director-Federal Regulatory Affairs for Verizon, where he served as the corporation's Public Policy lead on select issues related to the FCC and other external organizations. Mr. Green received a B.S. In Human Resource Management from the New School for Social Research in New York, and an M.B.A. from the State University of New York-Albany. Kevin is an Air Force veteran and has been active in numerous community civic and business organizations.

"I'm very excited to join the Somos Team. As a trusted provider in the numbering and registry space, I believe that the potential for growth and innovation is tremendous," said Mr. Green. "Given the increasing speed of change in the telecom sector we've been experiencing, companies must be able to adapt to evolving customer and societal demands. Somos has demonstrated that they are up to the challenge. I look forward to moving the business forward."

About Somos, Inc.

As the world becomes more interconnected, Somos enables brands, consumers, and communities to communicate in an environment of greater trust and convenience. Somos is a global source of number administration, routing data, identity verification, and identity management services for the telecommunications ecosystem. As the trusted administrator of the North American Numbering Plan (NANPA), Toll-Free Numbering (TFNA), and the Reassigned Number Database (RNDA), we support over 1,400 service providers in North America and manage over 3 billion numbers to enable seamless communications between enterprises and consumers.

Through our portfolio of products and services, and a collaborative approach in everything we do, Somos helps ensure trust in an increasingly digital world while delivering value, innovation, and results to consumers. To learn more about Somos, please visit www.somos.com

