EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Somos, Inc., a global leading provider of telecom registry management and data solutions, announced today the appointment of Adrienne Valencia Garcia as Vice President, Deputy General Counsel – Corporate & Legal Affairs. Adrienne will lead key aspects of Somos' corporate and legal affairs, overseeing legal support for our commercial businesses to ensure alignment with company strategy. She will also guide our enterprise risk management and compliance programs, strengthening Somos' commitment to transparency, collaboration and trust across the industry.

Somos, Inc. Appoints Adrienne Valencia Garcia as Vice President, Deputy General Counsel – Corporate & Legal Affairs

Adrienne joins Somos with more than two decades of experience guiding global technology companies through complex legal and regulatory landscapes. A seasoned legal executive, she brings deep expertise in commercial transactions, data privacy and risk mitigation, along with a proven ability to lead legal teams in high-growth, innovation-driven environments.

Most recently, Adrienne served as Senior Vice President and Deputy General Counsel at Cengage Group, where she led a team of attorneys and privacy professionals advising on global commercial matters, product launches, and data protection strategy. She also helped shape Cengage's approach to generative AI pilots and cloud transactions.

Before joining Cengage, Adrienne spent over 15 years at IBM, where she was appointed as the company's first Global Division General Counsel for its Blockchain business unit — a role that positioned her at the forefront of legal innovation in emerging technology. During her tenure, she helped scale IBM's blockchain operations to over 500 projects and 1,000 global client engagements, and guided key collaborations in healthcare, logistics, and digital ledger technology.

"Adrienne's expertise in emerging technologies and her leadership in creating legal frameworks that allow innovation to thrive make her a tremendous addition to our team," said Daniele Levy, SVP and Chief Legal & Trust Officer at Somos. "Her commitment to collaboration and integrity aligns perfectly with our mission to foster trust and innovation across the communications ecosystem."

A recognized thought leader in blockchain law, cybersecurity and diversity in tech, Adrienne has been a frequent speaker and advocate for greater representation in emerging technology fields. She co-founded the New York City chapter of Diversity in Blockchain and has been honored by several organizations for her advocacy and impact.

"I'm thrilled to join Somos at such an exciting time in its growth," said Garcia. "Somos' dedication to trust, security and innovation in communications reflects my own values, and I look forward to contributing to its continued success."

About Somos, Inc.

As the world becomes more interconnected, Somos enables brands, consumers, and communities to communicate in an environment of greater trust and convenience. Somos is a global, trusted source of phone number administration, routing data, identity verification, and identity management services for the telecommunications ecosystem. As the trusted administrator of the North American Numbering Plan (NANPA), Toll-Free Numbering (TFNA), and the Reassigned Numbers Database (RND), Somos supports over 1,400 service providers in North America and manages over 7 billion phone numbers to enable seamless communications between enterprises and consumers.

XConnect, a Somos company, extends the reach of Somos' solutions to a global audience through its portfolio of trusted phone number intelligent solutions, covering hundreds of different datasets to serve the global voice and message ecosystems.

Through their global portfolio of products and services and a collaborative approach in everything they do, Somos helps ensure trust in an increasingly digital world.

To learn more about Somos, please visit www.somos.com.

