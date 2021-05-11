Somos, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Nneka Chiazor to its Advisory Board

Ms. Chiazor is the Vice President, Government and Public Affairs for Cox Communications. In her role, Ms. Chiazor is responsible for overseeing internal and external affairs in Virginia and North Carolina and is passionate about creating a culture of belonging that drives innovation and fuels growth. Outside of the office, Nneka is involved in a multitude of nonprofits and professional organizations, including serving as the Vice Chair of the Hampton Roads Chamber of Commerce and as a Commissioner on the Virginia Beach Economic Development Authority.

"I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to inspire industry growth, innovation, diversity, and inclusion as a member of Somos' Advisory Board," states Ms. Chiazor. "Representing Cox and our commitment to building a better future for the next generation, I look forward to promoting connectivity and empowering people – values shared by Somos and its current Advisory Board Members."

The Advisory Board is comprised of leading industry professionals from organizations including Bandwidth, Google, Intrado, Salesforce, Twilio, Verizon and more. With the addition of Ms. Chiazor, the Advisory Board will continue its commitment to keeping the industry innovative and at the forefront of digital transformation.

"We're very fortunate to have Nneka join the Somos Advisory Board," said David Stewart, Senior Vice President and Chief Business Development Officer of Somos. "As a proven innovator and community builder, she brings a keen focus on enhancing customer value through economic development and diversity and inclusion. Nneka will be a key asset in guiding Somos and the industries we serve into the future."

About Somos, Inc.:

As the world becomes more interconnected, Somos enables brands, consumers and communities to communicate in an environment of greater trust and convenience. Somos is an authoritative source of number administration, routing data, identity verification, and identity management services for the telecommunications ecosystem. As the trusted administrator of the North American Numbering Plan, the Toll-Free Number Registry and the Reassigned Number Database, we support over 1,400 service providers and manage over 1.8 billion numbers to enable seamless communications.

Through our portfolio of products and services, and a collaborative approach in everything we do, Somos helps ensure trust in an increasingly digital world while delivering value, innovation, and results to consumers. To learn more about Somos, please visit www.somos.com.





