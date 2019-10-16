Somos, Inc. Announces Winners of the 2019 Toll-Free Industry Awards

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Somos, Inc., a leading registry management and data solutions company, is pleased to announce the winners of the 2019 Toll-Free Industry Awards. The Toll-Free Industry Awards were established to recognize individuals and companies that are at the forefront of innovation and thought leadership in the Toll-Free Industry. The following winners were chosen based on their merit, industry commitment and above-and-beyond contribution to the Toll-Free Industry.

Trailblazer Award

The Toll-Free Trailblazer Award recognizes a person or organization that uses innovation and creativity to drive the future of Toll-Free. This year's winner is Shaun Moore, vice president and managing director of Toll-Free Exchange. The Toll-Free Exchange provides a valuable peering and settlement platform that is extremely user-friendly. Through his leadership and expertise, Moore has elevated the platform, driven adoption and increased utilization. A long time TFUS supporter, this award provides an extra special honor for winner Moore. "Somos' Toll-Free User Summit is the ultimate event for the Toll-Free industry, and one of my favorite shows of year due to the exceptionally high knowledge level of the participants," said Moore. "On a personal level, this makes the award all the more humbling. On a professional level, it is a confirmation that the Toll-Free Exchange is having a revolutionary influence on the way Toll-Free calls move around North America."

Campaign of the Year Award

The Toll-Free Campaign of the Year Award recognizes an outstanding marketing campaign that has promoted Toll-Free Numbers in a fresh way. This year's winner is Ray Rothschild, founder of Coupster. According to Rothschild, "The Texting Market is evolving, and it is crucial the Toll-Free Numbers evolve with this new market. Millennials prefer texting – so let them text! Make your Toll-Free Number a tool that evolves with the future." Coupster is an innovative platform that allows businesses to create keywords on their Toll-Free Number that customers can text to receive coupons related to their favorite products and services.

Communication Platform of the Year Award

The Communication Platform of the Year Award is given to an organization that offers a robust, user-friendly, customer-centric platform. This year's winner is Universal Routing Solution from Software Synergy, Inc. SSI's Routing Solution Platform offers a host of capabilities that make it a stand-out platform. This includes advanced reporting and analytics, a CPR generator, easy template uploads and overall process streamlining. "We are extremely pleased that SSI has been recognized by its customers and Somos for providing a unique approach to Toll-Free cost management and optimization," said Oxley, founder and president of SSI. "We are focused on the ways our embedded analytics and algorithms can provide our customers with a better approach to manage and maximize savings with improved metrics visibility."

The 2019 Toll-Free Industry Awards were distributed on the closing evening of the 2019 Toll-Free User Summit. Somos congratulates all the winners on their impressive achievements and contributions to excelling the Toll-Free industry.

