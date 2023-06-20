Somos, Inc. Appoints Lisa Crutchfield and Brook Colangelo to its Board of Directors

EAST BRUNSWICK. N.J., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Somos, Inc., a global provider of trusted phone number administration and identity management services, is pleased to announce the appointment of corporate executive and governance expert, Lisa Crutchfield, and technology executive, Brook Colangelo, to its Board of Directors.

"I am thrilled to announce the appointment of Lisa and Brook to our Board of Directors," said Gina Perini, Chair of the Board and CEO of Somos. "Lisa has deep experience as an executive and board member and brings a sophisticated understanding of board governance and global strategy. Brook is an innovative technologist with a strong history of driving digital transformation across a variety of industries. Lisa and Brook will add to the strengths of our Board helping to drive our strategic direction and continued growth."

"I join Gina in welcoming Lisa and Brook to our Board. Lisa and Brook are experienced leaders in their fields and bring skills and expertise that will contribute greatly to the strategic asset culture of our Board," said Howard Woolley, Lead Director of the Somos Board of Directors. "I look forward to their insights and contributions."

Ms. Crutchfield joins the Board with extensive experience as a senior executive and a regulator in the energy sector. She is currently managing principal of Hudson Strategic Advisors, an economic analysis and strategic advisory firm she founded in 2012. Prior to founding Hudson Strategic Advisors, Ms. Crutchfield served as Executive Vice President and Chief Regulatory, Risk and Compliance Officer for National Grid plc, a global energy provider. During her career, Ms. Crutchfield also held executive roles at PECO, an Exelon Company, TIAA-CREF and Duke Energy Corporation. Ms. Crutchfield was appointed Vice Chair of the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission from 1993 until 1997 where she was responsible for ruling on regulatory matters affecting the telecommunications and utility industries. Ms. Crutchfield is a corporate governance expert, having served on numerous corporate, non-profit and institutional Boards.

Mr. Colangelo joins the Somos Board with expertise in digital transformations and a deep understanding of cybersecurity strategy. Mr. Colangelo currently serves as the Chief Information Officer for Waters Corporation, one of the world's leading developers of analytical instruments and software serving the life, food and materials sciences, where he leads global IT and digital business transformation. Prior to this role, he served as Chief Technology Officer for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and as Chief Information Officer of the White House under President Barack Obama.

About Somos, Inc.

As the world becomes more interconnected, Somos enables brands, consumers, and communities to communicate in an environment of greater trust and convenience. Somos is a global, trusted source of phone number administration, routing data, identity verification, and identity management services for the telecommunications ecosystem. As the trusted administrator of the North American Numbering Plan (NANPA), Toll-Free Numbering (TFNA), and the Reassigned Number Database (RNDA), we support over 1,400 service providers in North America and manage over 7 billion phone numbers to enable seamless communications between enterprises and consumers.

XConnect, a Somos company, extends the reach of Somos' solutions to a global audience through its portfolio of trusted phone number intelligent solutions covering hundreds of different datasets serving the global voice and message ecosystems.

Through our global portfolio of products and services, and a collaborative approach in everything we do, Somos helps ensure trust in an increasingly digital world. To learn more about Somos, please visit www.somos.com.

