Somos, Inc. Approved as Secure Telephone Identity Certification Authority

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Somos, Inc., a leading registry management and data solutions company best known for its roles as the Toll-Free Number Administrator (TFNA) and North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA), as well as its forward-thinking telecom fraud prevention services, was recently approved as a Secure Telephone Identity Certification Authority (STI-CA). With this appointment, Somos will be able to further contribute to the battle against fraud by issuing digital certificates for the authentication of phone calls.

As an organization, Somos is united in its ongoing mission to pursue and develop solutions that will help support trust and transparency in communications. This new STI-CA authority is an ideal avenue to forward that mission and an exciting opportunity to assist voice service providers with their Toll-Free Numbers in the implementation of robust call authentication using STIR/SHAKEN.

"We are thrilled to join an esteemed group of STI-certificate authorities," states Chris Wendt, VP, Systems Engineering at Somos. "Somos' participation will help support the advancement of secure communications, particularly in Toll-Free through Delegate Certificates. This will continue to help reinforce our collective commitment to combating fraudulent activities and ensuring the integrity of communications."

Spoofed calls and fraud have long been serious problems in the telecom ecosystem, continuously accumulating annual consumer losses amounting to billions. At Somos, our mission is to build stronger, more trustworthy connections between consumers, brands and communities — and this new role as an STI-CA represents an exciting new opportunity to contribute to the ongoing creation of foundational elements that will bolster trust in phone calls and text messages.

"Telephone-based fraud is an issue that can, must and will be stopped through industry collaboration," said Gina Perini, Chair of the Board & CEO of Somos. "This measure will help to contribute to enhanced protection for both consumers and businesses against phone scams and supports the rebuilding of trust in telephone communications. It's another decisive step towards safeguarding our communications ecosystem — but certainly far from our last."

About Somos, Inc.

As the world becomes more interconnected, Somos enables brands, consumers, and communities to communicate in an environment of greater trust and convenience. Somos is a global, trusted source of phone number administration, routing data, identity verification, and identity management services for the telecommunications ecosystem. As the trusted administrator of the North American Numbering Plan (NANPA), Toll-Free Numbering (TFNA), and the Reassigned Numbers Database (RND), Somos supports over 1,400 service providers in North America and manages over 7 billion phone numbers to enable seamless communications between enterprises and consumers.

XConnect, a Somos company, extends the reach of Somos' solutions to a global audience through its portfolio of trusted phone number intelligent solutions, covering hundreds of different datasets to serve the global voice and message ecosystems.

Through their global portfolio of products and services and a collaborative approach in everything they do, Somos helps ensure trust in an increasingly digital world. To learn more about Somos, please visit www.somos.com .

