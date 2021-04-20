Somos, Inc. Extends Support for June 2021 STIR/SHAKEN Mandate with General Availability Release of RealNumber RTU

"It's well known that the trust economy is in full swing and that organizations that cultivate greater levels of trust are better positioned to thrive in this new era," states Gina Perini, President and CEO at Somos, Inc. "RealNumber RTU helps underscore this by providing an authentication enablement solution that heightens consumer confidence while likewise supporting the June 2021 STIR/SHAKEN mandate."

RealNumber RTU accomplishes this objective by validating the assignment by a Telephone Number Service Provider (TNSP) of a Toll-Free Number. One of its key differentiators is that it is the only solution whose baseline for validation comes directly from the Responsible Organization (Resp Org) of Record. Specifically, RealNumber RTU works with the Resp Org to ensure that only the data points relevant to validation are consumed. With the STIR/SHAKEN compliance deadline quickly approaching, RealNumber RTU can help enable enterprise customers to achieve A-level Attestation on outbound calls.

"We've entered a period where it's more critical than ever that calls are properly vetted, and caller identification is authenticated," states Ryan Karnas, Director, Product Management at Somos, Inc. "RealNumber RTU was developed to help increase trust in the process while similarly providing a new key driver for consumer confidence."

In addition to RealNumber RTU, the RealNumber suite also features RealNumber Do Not Originate (DNO), a solution aimed at helping to combat fraudulent and spoofed phone calls transmitted via a Toll-Free Number (TFN) by allowing Resp Orgs to flag TFNs as non-originating calls. Notably, TFNs that are not in an active status have been pre-loaded and flagged as DNO. RealNumber DNO is currently in its Proof of Concept (POC) phase and accepting participants.

To learn more about Somos' portfolio of products and solutions, new and upcoming releases and general information, please visit the corporate website at www.somos.com

About Somos, Inc.:

Somos is a leading provider of registry management and data solutions. Our mission is to empower more intimate and trusted connections between brands, consumers, and communities. We accomplish this through our suite of authentication enablement solutions as well as our numbering administration roles.

Somos serves as the North American Numbering Plan Administrator for more than 800 million local and wireless telephone numbers and as the Reassigned Number Database Administrator. We operate the SMS/800 TFN Registry for more than 42 million Toll-Free Numbers in North America, and the TSS Registry, the centralized registry for the use of Toll-Free Numbers in text messaging and multimedia services.

Through our portfolio of products and services, and a collaborative approach in everything we do, Somos helps ensure trust in an increasingly digital world while delivering value, innovation, and results to consumers. To learn more about Somos, please visit www.somos.com.

SOURCE Somos, Inc.