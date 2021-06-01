Somos, Inc.'s Suite of Authentication Enablement Solution Expanded with General Availability Release of RealNumber® DNO

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Somos, Inc., a leading registry management and data solutions company, today announced that one of its latest Authentication Enablement Solutions – RealNumber® Do Not Originate (DNO), a valuable tool that can be leveraged to help identify the fraudulent use via spoofing of businesses' inbound Toll-Free Numbers (TFNs) such as customer service lines – has moved from its Proof of Concept phase into industry General Availability.

At a time when consumer protection is at a premium, RealNumber DNO is an effective solution for combatting fraudulent activity and spoofed phone calls. Specifically, the platform allows Responsible Organizations (Resp Orgs) to identify TFNs that do not originate calls, thus helping to prevent calls from illegitimate numbers to be passed on to the recipient. As of current, the RealNumber DNO database contains over 28M records, which includes a combination of Resp Org identified numbers and TFNs that are not in an active status.

"As we learned from last month's Traffic Pumping & Fraud Workshop, scammers will stop at nothing to defraud innocent consumers," states David Stewart, SVP & Chief Business Development Officer at Somos, Inc. "RealNumber DNO provides an added layer of protection by helping to identify these illegitimately used numbers. When our valuable, trusted phone number assets are better protected from fraud, everyone from the consumer to the enterprise benefits."

To celebrate RealNumber DNO's transition to industry General Availability, Somos is excited to offer a limited time promotion for new and existing users. Starting on its June 1, 2021, launch date, all users who sign up will be presented a 30-day free trial of RealNumber DNO to experience all its benefits firsthand. Interested parties are encouraged to email [email protected] to learn more about the solution as well as to sign up for their free trial. Resp Orgs will continue to have the ability to input numbers into the RealNumber DNO database on behalf of their customers.

As the world becomes more interconnected, Somos enables brands, consumers and communities to communicate in an environment of greater trust and convenience. Somos is an authoritative source of number administration, routing data, identity verification, and identity management services for the telecommunications ecosystem. As the trusted administrator of the North American Numbering Plan, the Toll-Free Number Registry and the Reassigned Number Database, we support over 1,400 service providers and manage over 1.8 billion numbers to enable seamless communications.

Through our portfolio of products and services, and a collaborative approach in everything we do, Somos helps ensure trust in an increasingly digital world while delivering value, innovation, and results to consumers. To learn more about Somos, please visit www.somos.com.

