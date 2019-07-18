Somos Opens Nomination Process for 2019 Toll-Free Industry Awards

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Somos, Inc., a leading registry management and data solutions company, has announced the categories for this year's Toll-Free Industry Awards. The award winners will be announced at the 2019 Toll-Free User Summit, which is being hosted in Boston from October 15-17.

The Toll-Free Industry Awards recognize individuals or companies for their outstanding examples of leadership or innovation in the Toll-Free industry in three award categories. Nominations for the awards opened today and will close on August 23, 2019. The winners will be chosen by a panel of judges selected by Somos.

The Toll-Free Trailblazer Award recognizes a person or organization that uses innovation, creativity and forward-thinking to drive the future of Toll-Free. From platforms to products to promoting, the winner of this award doesn't just dream about change; they make it happen!

The Toll-Free Campaign of the Year Award is given in recognition of an outstanding marketing campaign that has promoted Toll-Free Numbers in a fresh, new way. Eligible campaigns include any campaign active in 2018 and 2019.

The market is competitive – how do you stand-out? The Communication Platform of the Year Award is given to an organization that offers a robust, user-friendly, customer-centric platform that is like no other. This organization embodies the mission of empowering more intimate and trusted connections between businesses and consumers by providing a truly omnichannel platform.

"It's always an honor to shine a spotlight on the movers and shakers of the Toll-Free industry," said Gina Perini, President and Chief Executive Officer, Somos. "It's their forward-thinking attitudes and innovative visions that continue to drive the future of Toll-Free. Having the opportunity to recognize their hard work and drive is always one of my favorite parts of Summit."

About Somos, Inc. Somos is a leading provider of trusted, neutral numbering and registry administration services and data solutions. Our mission is to empower more intimate and trusted interconnections between brands, consumers, and communities. A total customer focus is reflected in everything we do – working collaboratively to build market value and creatively resolve industry problems. Somos serves as the North American Numbering Plan Administrator and the Pooling Administrator for over 800 million local and wireless telephone numbers and operates the SMS/800 Toll-Free Number (TFN) Registry for the 42 Million and growing Toll-Free Numbers in North America. Other Somos solutions include the Texting & Smart Services (TSS) Registry, the centralized registry for the use of Toll-Free Numbers in text messaging and multimedia services; and RouteLink, the alternative solution for accessing authoritative Toll-Free routing data. To learn more about Somos, please visit www.somos.com.

SOURCE Somos, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.somos.com

