SON Estrella Galicia Posidonia: The most anticipated secret festival of the year returns to one of the most paradisiacal islands in the world

A surprise musical line-up, haute cuisine, commitment to positive impact and the best beer will meet again in Formentera from 6 to 8 October at SON Estrella Galicia Posidonia, an exclusive experience only for 350 lucky people

CORUÑA, Spain, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The zero emissions festival SON Estrella Galicia Posidonia is back. A  sensory, musical and vital experience that shows that another festival model is possible. From October 6 to 8, this exclusive event returns to Formentera under the title  "THE CHALLENGE" to transcend its connection with the island, its people and its customs. An adventure that goes beyond music, in which only 350 lucky people will be able to enjoy the beaches, sunsets and unsuspected scenarios of this paradisiacal island for three days. In addition, this seventh edition has had a special pre-sale that rewarded the festival-goers with the most commitment to the planet.

Festival SON Estrella Galicia Posidonia 2022
The event, held every year at the end of summer in the middle of the Mediterranean, is a unique experience based on five elements that work as a whole. Its secret line-up curated by Sinsal, surprises by combining new talents with great figures of music who, nowadays, it is difficult to see at such close range. A Michelin star gastronomy proposal, curated by chef Pepe Solla, which will bring together the Atlantic and Mediterranean culinary tradition with the best local 0km products, in a perfect pairing with the celebration of the beer culture that Estrella Galicia champions. Underpinning all this, the commitment to generating a positive impact in a zero emissions event from 2021, which is committed to decarbonization, the circular economy, the protection of ecosystems, sustainable mobility and awareness. And, finally, the wonderful island of Formentera, the undisputed protagonist that will be discovered through various routes and activities guided by experts in this magical natural environment.

As in previous editions, SON Estrella Galicia Posidonia will be reserved, for only 350 people, the opportunity to integrate with the environment in a respectful way. One of the main objectives of the event since its inception has been to protect the oceanic posidonia, the plant responsible for the spectacular blue of its waters, through the support of the Save Posidonia Project initiative.

Another festival model is possible. SON Estrella Galicia Posidonia is back.

https://estrellagalicia.es/son/festivales/posidonia/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2236435/SON_Estrella_Galicia.jpg

