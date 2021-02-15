Sonata Software's unique 'Platformation' strategy for Digital Transformation sees global upturn

- Sonata celebrates 4 years of its 'Platformation' strategy as it becomes a major success mantra for itself & customers looking to go Digital

BENGALURU, India, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonata Software, a global IT services and technology solutions company, has announced that its unique trade-marked 'Platformation™' strategy for Digital Transformation is seeing substantial upturn globally amongst its customers. March 2021 will mark 4 years since Sonata announced its proprietary approach to digital transformation & christened it 'Platformation™' and the company is now in celebratory mode as it has become a major success mantra for itself & customers looking to go Digital. The concept of 'Platformation™' has gone from strength to strength and has today become even more relevant in the post pandemic world paving the way for Sonata's strong growth, as of its customers.

''We are extremely proud to be celebrating the completion of 4 years of Platformation™, Sonata's unique and revolutionary approach to help incumbent businesses achieve their digital transformation mandates," said Srikar Reddy, MD & CEO of Sonata Software. "Sonata leverages the power of platforms to help clients create & implement platform based business models. By combining engineering excellence with industry experience, niche horizontal expertise, platform assets & IPs - Sonata helps build open, connected, intelligent and scalable platforms that form the core of modern digital businesses today. Sonata has also created reference platform business models for various industries it specialises in, like retail, consumer goods, distribution, manufacturing, agri-business, utility service industry, using the best in class platform models."

"We have now taken our Platformation™ approach across all our service lines, be it Cloud Transformation, Data & Analytics, AI/ML, Platform engineering, ERP/Dynamics services, Platformation™ consulting services across the value chain, helping us future proof our client's digital investments while being flexible at delivering to evolving needs of their business. Even with our IP's we have followed a Platformation™ approach, making it much faster & easier for our clients," added Srikar Reddy.

Sonata has come to be the digital transformation partner of choice for many global giants. Said Pantalu Avasarla, VP -Technology Daymark Systems (Division of CMC Group), "Sonata is and has been a key platform engineering partner in creating and rolling out the platform through the engineering expertise, process and tools." Similar sentiments expressed by Daniel Volk, SVP & CIO of Crawford (Largest publicly listed independent provider of insurance Claims management & outsourcing solutions) has this to say, "Sonata has helped us in this digital journey, building the Digital First notice of Loss (FNOL) platform using their Platformation™ approach to drive the solutioning of an open, connected, intelligent and scalable platforms." Another champion for Sonata is Alfred Muthunathan, CIO of CPL Aromas (UK based home to some of the world's largest perfumers across 100 countries) who said, "Sonata has been a strategic partner to us & has helped us in our journey by stabilising our key business systems along with digital transformation based on Platformation™".

To ensure end to end transformation of talent in the organisation aligned to Platformation™, Sonata has continued to invest in forming new roles- digital strategists, digital architects, digital delivery managers & digital client partners who live and breathe Platformation™. It has also set up a unified engineer program to create full stack engineers. Not surprisingly, Madhavi Srinivas, CHRO, Sonata Software said, "The single most common reason given by prospective employees looking to join us is opportunity to learn and work on Platformation™, they find it cool."

On what to expect going forward, Srikar Reddy concluded by saying, "While frameworks and concepts evolve all the time, when we thought through the Platformation™ framework, we were looking at how we can help our clients transform with assurance, with effectiveness and with speed, so they are not getting into issues with compatibility when new options emerge. The last 4 years have been testimony to it. We now are more convinced than ever that Platformation™ as a unique concept to achieve successful digital transformation is more than proven. A lot of effort has gone in the last 4 years across the value chain to conceptualise, design, deliver and create talent. The endorsement we have obtained from clients, partners and analysts makes us confident that we should double up on our investments and application of the concept. Our designs and approach have stood the test of time and that is one prime reason why our customers see value. Customers looking to get to market with speed can do so using our cutting edge IP's in record time and build other components as business evolves."

