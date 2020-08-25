Sonesta Announces Exponential Growth To Portfolio With 103 Additional Hotels

NEWTON, Mass., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonesta International Hotels Corporation is rocketing towards the largest expansion in the company's 80 plus year history with the addition of 103 properties to its global portfolio of hotels and destinations. This growth comes as a result of a transaction with Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC), which includes the transfer to Sonesta branding and management of 103 InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) hotels.

The transfer to Sonesta management and branding from IHG includes 22 full service and 81 extended stay hotels in the U.S., the District of Columbia, Ontario, Canada and Puerto Rico. Sonesta will transition management following the termination of SVC's agreement with IHG on or about November 30, 2020.

SVC made the decision to transfer these hotels to Sonesta following an uncured default by IHG. Among the factors SVC considered in deciding on this change were its 34% ownership of Sonesta, its historical experience from the 2012 transition of 16 hotels to Sonesta from IHG and the belief that they will perform as well or better as Sonesta branded and managed hotels post-conversion. At the 16 SVC-owned hotels that were rebranded from IHG in 2012 and currently managed by Sonesta, total annual revenue and hotel EBITDA improved 14.4% and 10.3%, respectively, once stabilized.

"We're extremely proud of the continued confidence that SVC has demonstrated by entrusting Sonesta to rebrand and assume management of 103 more of their hotels. In these unprecedented times, it is more crucial than ever to ensure we do not compromise our dedication to operational excellence; the safety and security for our guests and employees; and the delivery of skilled and genuine hospitality." said Carlos Flores, President and CEO, Sonesta International Hotels Corporation. "This new agreement with SVC reinforces our continued evolution as a global hotel operator and brand and we look forward to introducing our existing loyal guests, as well as new ones, to all the destinations within our significantly expanded portfolio."

This is a momentous time for the company, underscoring the continued growth and amplifying the long-term success of Sonesta and its branded hotels. With this transaction, the brand now has over 160 properties in the U.S. and nearly 200 properties globally, increasing their footprint in key tourism and business regions by more than threefold. Destinations new to Sonesta include Washington D.C., San Diego, Seattle, Salt Lake City, Denver, Louisville, Raleigh, Ontario, Canada and San Juan, Puerto Rico among others. A complete list of hotel locations is available upon request. Visit Sonesta.com for the latest brand news, updates and more information on the Sonesta Travel Pass guest loyalty program as well as Royal Sonesta, Sonesta Hotels & Resorts, Sonesta ES Suites, Sonesta Posada del Inca, and Sonesta Cruise Collection.

Featuring a portfolio of diverse and distinctive properties as individual as its guests, there is no typical Sonesta. With a full range of exceptional options found in many of the most memorable destinations in the world, Sonesta proudly exceeds guest's expectations delivering an authentic experience time and time again.

Sonesta is a growing hospitality company, with nearly 200 properties and 5 brands operating in the U.S., Canada, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Egypt, Peru and St. Maarten. Discover Sonesta hotels, resorts and suites in many of the most traveled U.S. destinations, including Boston, Atlanta, Chicago, New Orleans, Hilton Head, Houston and San Francisco. For more about Sonesta and its locations, visit Sonesta.com or call +1.617.315.9200 or 800.Sonesta (800.766.3782) in the U.S. and Canada.

