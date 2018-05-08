Sonesta Announces Its First San Francisco Hotel With Addition Of The Clift Royal Sonesta Hotel

The Clift's location just off Union Square means it's ideally situated between the city's Financial District and famed South of Market neighborhood. The Clift Royal Sonesta Hotel is the perfect location to experience San Francisco for business, pleasure, or a bit of both.

Within walking distance of some of the country's top internet start-ups, including Dropbox, Pinterest, Reddit, Twitter and Yelp, making business travel easy for guests of The Clift, leaving extra time to explore all the City by the Bay has to offer. San Francisco's Union Square, the largest collection of department stores and shops, is steps away from the luxury boutique property, and nearby many popular attractions and cultural sights – from Fisherman's Wharf and Lombard Street, to the Ferry Building and Embarcadero.

"Words cannot express how excited I am to welcome The Clift to the Royal Sonesta portfolio," said Carlos Flores, President and Chief Executive Officer, Sonesta International Hotels Corporation. "As a native born Californian, I have admired The Clift as long as I can remember; it's an institution. I am thrilled to add San Francisco to our growing list of Sonesta destinations, and to have the opportunity to care for such an important part of the City's history is truly an honor."

For over a century The Clift has captured the spirit of San Francisco, accommodating guests with 372 beautifully crafted guest rooms, which range from studio suites to a private apartment resembling a turn-of-the-century home with a modern twist. Hotel amenities and features include state-of-the-art entertainment centers in every guest room, complimentary use of bikes, a 24-hour fitness center, access to a neighboring full service fitness club with a swimming pool, and high-speed Wi-Fi. Guests looking to simply read, relax, or just people-watch can enjoy the English club-inspired Living Room lobby lounge. Those looking for locally inspired cuisine and cocktails can enjoy the historic Redwood Room, an elegant and modern San Francisco bar, paneled with wood of a single Redwood tree. The Velvet Room, designed to complement the legendary Redwood Room, offers a unique venue for both corporate meetings and nightlife. The Clift Royal Sonesta Hotel also hosts corporate meetings and events within it more than 12,000 square feet of flexible event space.

Guests enjoy creative packages at The Clift including "Get Your Fun On" (promo code Luv50) which includes a discounted room rate, two seasonal cocktails from the renowned Redwood Room, and daily continental breakfast buffet for two in the Velvet Room. For more information about the hotel, or to book a stay at The Clift Royal Sonesta Hotel, visit: www.sonesta.com/theclift.

Sonesta is a growing, global hospitality brand with nearly 80 properties in seven countries, centered on a corporate dedication to delivering a guest experience that provides more than just a place to stay. With a portfolio of diverse and distinctive properties as individual as its guests, there is no typical Sonesta. Offering a full range of exceptional experiences found in many of the most memorable destinations in the world, Sonesta proudly exceeds guest's expectations delivering an authentic experience time and time again.

Discover Royal Sonesta and Sonesta Hotels & Resorts in Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Boston, Fort Lauderdale, Hilton Head Island, Houston, Miami, New Orleans, Philadelphia, San Francisco, San Jose, St. Louis, St. Maarten (2), Chile (2), Colombia (7), Ecuador, Peru (5), and Egypt (2 + 3 cruise ships). Sonesta ES Suites is an extended stay hotel brand managed by Sonesta found in 42 locations across the US. For more about Sonesta, visit Sonesta.com or call +1.617.315.9200 or 800.Sonesta (800.766.3782) in the U.S. and Canada.

*High resolution images are available at www.sonesta.com/media for all Sonesta hotels.

The Clift Royal Sonesta Hotel

495 Geary Street

San Francisco, CA 94102

Tel: 1.800.SONESTA (766.3782)

Website: www.sonesta.com/sanfrancisco or www.sonesta.com/theclift

Media Contact: Lauren Lane, Weber Shandwick for Sonesta

llane@webershandwick.com / 212-445-8303

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sonesta-announces-its-first-san-francisco-hotel-with-addition-of-the-clift-royal-sonesta-hotel-300644560.html

SOURCE Sonesta International Hotels Corporation

Related Links

http://www.sonesta.com

