Sonesta Gains 50% in Training Adoption and Advances Safety Initiatives with Interplay Learning

AUSTIN, Texas, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Interplay Learning , the leading provider of online and VR training for the essential skilled trades announced today that Sonesta International Hotels Corporation (Sonesta), a globally renowned hotel company with 1,200+ hotel properties worldwide, selected Interplay to increase engineer training adoption and advance safety initiatives for 500 impacted employees. Since implementing Interplay's innovative training solution in the latter half of 2023, Sonesta has already observed a 50% increase in training adoption over the previous year.

Focused on a safety-first approach, Sonesta prioritized launching quarterly core safety courses and emphasized OSHA compliance within its training programs. Intending to modernize training delivery and increase engagement for maintenance engineers, the hotel group made huge strides in these critical areas, enabling Sonesta to provide innovative simulation training that engineers want to use, stay at the forefront of industry best practices, develop careers, and deliver exceptional experiences to guests.

"Our main focus was getting our engineers engaged and into the training so we could build core safety skills and level-set foundational competencies," said Kate Stiteler, Director of Training at Sonesta. "Interplay has been a great partner in delivering training that fits the growing and changing needs of the hotel business at scale, and the impressive doubling of our training adoption rates within just six months is a testament to its effectiveness."

"Our partnership with Interplay has been transformative for our training programs, and we are excited about the possibilities it opens up for the future as we explore learning paths customized to distinct job roles and property types," said Steve Jurczyk, Director of National Engineering & Facilities Operations, Sonesta. "While safety is a primary focus, we now offer skill-specific courses for our hotel engineers. We'd love to expand our training to include VR to enhance the learning experience and also help attract new talent into our maintenance and engineering departments."

"Sonesta is redefining hospitality standards by focusing on innovation in its maintenance and engineer training," said Doug Donovan, CEO and founder of Interplay Learning. "The significant increase in training adoption rates is a testament to their forward-thinking training strategy, and we take pride in our role in supporting Sonesta as they lead the charge in upskilling their workforce."

About Sonesta

Sonesta is the 8th largest hotel company, according to Smith Travel Research (STR) with approximately 1,200 properties totaling 100,000 guest rooms across 17 brands in eight countries. Sonesta owns, manages and/or franchises under The Royal Sonesta; The James, Classico – a Sonesta Collection, Sonesta Hotels & Resorts; Mod – A Sonesta Collection, Sonesta Select; Sonesta Essential, Sonesta ES (Extended Stay) Suites, Sonesta Simply Suites and Sonesta Cruise Collection operating in Egypt, also; Sonesta Posadas del Inca; Red Lion Hotels; Red Lion Inn & Suites; Signature Inn; GuestHouse Extended Stay; Knight's Inn; Americas Best Value Inn and Canadas Best Value Inn. For more information about Sonesta and its locations, visit Sonesta.com or call 1.800.Sonesta.

About Interplay Learning

Austin-based Interplay Learning is the industry leader in immersive training solutions for the skilled trades. Interplay's acclaimed SkillMill training platform enables rapid upskilling and empowers new technicians to be job-ready within weeks, not years. Featuring expert-led videos, hands-on 3D simulations, knowledge checks, and personalized learning paths, SkillMill is more scalable and engaging than traditional training. Leveraging advanced technologies like AI and VR, Interplay is reshaping the future of online skilled trades training, delivering highly effective learning experiences that result in better careers and better lives.

Recent accolades include Forbes' 2023 America's Best Startup Employers, 2022 Inc. 5000 list, 2022 Inc. Best in Business list, and three honorable mentions in Fast Company's 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards. Visit www.interplaylearning.com to learn more.

