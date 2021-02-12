Sonesta Growth Continues With Addition Of 88 Hotels To Portfolio

NEWTON, Mass., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonesta International Hotels Corporation (Sonesta) is once again announcing historic growth with the addition of 88 hotels to its global portfolio of destinations, adding to the company's recent expansion which has seen a 350% increase in hotels over the last six months. As of today, an additional 78 hotels have been reflagged to Sonesta. The remaining 10 hotels will transition to Sonesta before the end of March.

The additional 88 hotels fall under five of the Sonesta brands as follows:

As a result of this expansion, Sonesta will be introduced for the first time to the following key destinations:

Kaua'i, HI - Royal Sonesta Kaua`i Resort

- Royal Sonesta Kaua`i Resort Charleston, SC - Sonesta Select Charleston Airport; Sonesta ES Suites Charleston

- Sonesta Select Charleston Airport; Sonesta ES Suites Charleston Boca Raton, FL - Sonesta Select Boca Raton

This latest expansion also significantly extends Sonesta's presence in a number of key U.S. cities including: Atlanta (13), Boston (12), Chicago (14), Dallas-Fort Worth (12), Kansas City (3), Nashville (3), Scottsdale (4), and the San Francisco Bay Area (10).

"Over the last six months, we have nearly quadrupled our presence in North America, added over 200 hotels to our national portfolio, and launched two new hotel brands, Sonesta Simply Suites and Sonesta Select. This allows us to provide a greater variety of service offerings to meet the diverse and changing needs of today's travelers," said Carlos Flores, President and CEO, Sonesta International Hotels Corporation. "We are immensely proud of our recent growth and plan to leverage our newly acquired scale for the benefit of Sonesta's guests, employees, and hotel owners."

With a full range of exceptional options found in many of the most memorable destinations in the world, Sonesta proudly exceeds guest's expectations delivering an authentic experience time and time again. Visit Sonesta.com/growth for a full list of new hotels as well as to find the latest brand news, updates and more information on the Sonesta Travel Pass guest loyalty program, and to book a stay.

Sonesta is one of the fastest growing hospitality companies in the U.S., celebrating an approximate 350% increase in its national portfolio. You will soon find nearly 300 Sonesta properties across seven brands operating in the U.S., Canada, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Egypt, Peru, and St. Maarten. Discover Sonesta hotels, resorts and suites in many of the most traveled U.S. destinations, including Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Hilton Head, Houston, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Portland, San Francisco, San Jose, Seattle, St. Louis, and Washington D.C. For more about Sonesta and its locations, visit Sonesta.com or call +1.617.315.9200 or 800.Sonesta (800.766.3782) in the U.S. and Canada. Follow us on social media @SonestaHotels.

