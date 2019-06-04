Sonesta International Hotels Corporation Announces Sonesta World Mastercard®

NEWTON, Mass., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sonesta International Hotels Corporation launched the new Sonesta World Mastercard® GO.BOFA.COM/SONESTA to reward loyal guests and Sonesta Travel Pass members in the United States. Offered in partnership with Bank of America, this is the first and only Sonesta co-branded credit card.

The new card will allow members to earn points on purchases at Sonesta properties and beyond including airfare, car rentals, dining, shopping and anywhere Mastercard® credit cards are accepted. This enables members to earn free nights faster for use at Sonesta hotels across the US, Caribbean and South America.

The Sonesta World Mastercard® builds on the loyalty offerings of the Sonesta Travel Pass rewards program, which is free to join and features points, perks and exclusives for members only. Sonesta Travel Pass members approved for the Sonesta World Mastercard® will earn even more benefits including an automatic upgrade to Elite level status and access to perks such as complimentary club lounge access, daily continental breakfast, room upgrades, 15% discount on dining and resort amenities, exclusive member-only offers, upgraded WiFi and more. Sonesta Travel Pass points do not expire for active members, and there are no blackout dates. Find out more about member benefits, exclusive offers, participating locations and how to redeem at Sonesta.com/TravelPass.

"We at Sonesta are thrilled to partner with Bank of America to launch our first branded credit card, bringing additional benefits to our loyal customers in the United States," said Carlos Flores, President & Chief Executive Officer of Sonesta International Hotels Corporation. "With the perks of this new card, we are thanking our loyalty members for choosing to stay with us and showing our gratitude by rewarding them with every purchase they make."

The Sonesta World Mastercard® provides the following features:

Earn 3X points for eligible Sonesta purchases





Earn 2X points for eligible airfare, car rentals and dining purchases





Earn 1 point for every $1 spent on all other purchases





spent on all other purchases Earn up to 95,000 bonus points with our launch offer:

60,000 bonus points after spending at least $1,000 in purchases within your first 90 days of account opening

in purchases within your first 90 days of account opening

5,000 bonus points after adding an authorized user within your first 90 days of account opening



30,000 bonus points on Account Anniversary, after you spend at least $7,500 in purchases every year



in purchases every year Immediate upgrade to Sonesta Travel Pass Elite Member Status upon card approval



No foreign transaction fees GO.BOFA.COM/SONESTA



$0 Introductory Annual Fee for the first year. Low Annual Fee of $75 after first year GO.BOFA.COM/SONESTA

"We're pleased to team up with Sonesta to launch this new World Mastercard program and add another key partner to our family of co-branded relationships," said Jason Gaughan, Bank of America Consumer Card Products Executive. "The new Sonesta World MasterCard® credit card is designed to maximize points and make hotel stays with Sonesta more rewarding."

"Consumers today want to seamlessly translate their spend into meaningful experiences," said Linda Kirkpatrick, EVP Merchants & Acceptance for Mastercard. "We are pleased to partner with Sonesta and Bank of America to deliver a cardholder value proposition that reflects consumers' passion for travel, with rewards and enhanced earnings opportunities that can be leveraged toward their next travel experience."

The Sonesta World MasterCard credit card makes exploring the world easier than ever before. Terms and restrictions apply. Sonesta World Mastercard is open for applications effective immediately. To apply or learn more about the card, including rates, fees, costs and benefits associated with the credit card, visit GO.BOFA.COM/SONESTA.

Sonesta is a growing, global hospitality brand with 80 properties in seven countries, centered on a corporate dedication to delivering a guest experience that provides more than just a place to stay. With a portfolio of diverse and distinctive properties as individual as its guests, there is no typical Sonesta. Offering a full range of exceptional experiences found in many of the most memorable destinations in the world, Sonesta proudly exceeds guest expectations delivering an authentic experience time and time again.

About Sonesta

Discover Royal Sonesta and Sonesta Hotels & Resorts in Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Boston, Fort Lauderdale, Hilton Head Island, Houston, Miami, New Orleans, Philadelphia, San Jose, Scottsdale, San Francisco, St. Louis, St. Maarten (2), Chile, Colombia (7), Ecuador (2), Peru (6), and Egypt (2 + 3 cruise ships). Sonesta ES Suites is an extended stay hotel brand managed by Sonesta found in 42 locations across the US. For more about Sonesta, visit Sonesta.com or call +1.617.315.9200 or 800.Sonesta (800.766.3782) in the U.S. and Canada; or find us on social media @SonestaHotels.

About Sonesta Travel Pass

Sonesta Travel Pass is an award winning nationally recognized rewards program from Sonesta International Hotels Corporation that is free and takes seconds to join, and offers points, perks and exclusives for members only. Sonesta Travel Pass members accrue 10 points per qualified dollar spent on their room and can use points to redeem stays at 72 participating locations in the United States, South America and St. Maarten. It's easy to see why over one million guests have signed up, as Sonesta Travel Pass members enjoy perks like premium Wi-Fi, room upgrades, early check-in and late check-out. Sonesta Travel Pass points never expire for active members, and there are no blackout dates. Sonesta will match preferred or elite status in any other hotel loyalty programs, or travelers can earn elite status with Sonesta Travel Pass in just 12 nights. It's easy to redeem points online or via phone by calling (855) 622-2160. Find out more about member benefits, exclusive offers, participating locations and how to redeem at Sonesta.com/TravelPass.

About Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 66 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,400 retail financial centers, including approximately 1,800 lending centers, 2,200 financial centers with a Consumer Investment Financial Solutions Advisor, and 1,500 business centers; approximately 16,400 ATMs; and award-winning digital banking with more than 37 million active users, including over 27 million mobile users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 3 million small business owners through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and approximately 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Visit the Bank of America newsroom for more Bank of America news.

About Mastercard

Mastercard (NYSE: MA), www.mastercard.com, is a technology company in the global payments industry. Our global payments processing network connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 210 countries and territories. Mastercard products and solutions make everyday commerce activities – such as shopping, traveling, running a business and managing finances – easier, more secure and more efficient for everyone. Follow us on Twitter @MastercardNews, join the discussion on the Beyond the Transaction Blog and subscribe for the latest news on the Engagement Bureau.

* High-resolution images are available at www.sonesta.com/media for all Sonesta hotels.

Media Contacts :

Emma Boonshoft, Weber Shandwick for Sonesta

eboonshoft@webershandwick.com / (212) 836-3014

Sarah Ely, Mastercard

sarah.ely@mastercard.com / (914) 249-6714

SOURCE Sonesta International Hotels Corporation