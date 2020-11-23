Sonesta Names Vera Manoukian As Chief Operating Officer

NEWTON, Mass., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonesta International Hotels Corporation recently announced the appointment of Vera Manoukian as the company's new Chief Operating Officer. In her new role, Manoukian will leverage over three decades of hotel industry knowledge, skills, and experience to develop and execute operating strategies for its rapidly growing footprint of branded and managed hotels. Manoukian will work closely with Sonesta President and CEO, Carlos Flores, to expand a culture of best-in-class operational execution while realizing ambitions for exceptional financial results and guest satisfaction during a period of material expansion.

Having dedicated the entirety of her career to the industry, Manoukian has cultivated a unique understanding and significant depth of skills in leveraging a brand's market position and core values to elevate financial performance. She recently served as the Global Head of the Hilton Brand at Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. where she led the strategic direction, vision, and growth for nearly 600 properties in 95 countries. Previously, she served as Senior Vice President of Operations for Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, Inc., where she was responsible for their largest geographic region, including seven brands, 68 full-service and luxury properties, and $3.4 billion in annual revenue.

"We are thrilled to welcome Vera to Sonesta," said Carlos Flores, President, and CEO, Sonesta International Hotels Corporation. "In addition to her operations role, she'll be helping me refine and extend our strategic vision for the company and expand the collective capability and capacity of the overall organization. She brings deep industry expertise in hospitality brand growth, which will be invaluable as we reposition and optimize the performance of our rapidly growing portfolio of hotels, soon to exceed more than 300 destinations globally."

Featuring a portfolio of diverse and distinctive properties as unique as its guests, there is no typical Sonesta. With a full range of exceptional options found in many of the most memorable destinations in the world, Sonesta proudly exceeds guests' expectations delivering an authentic experience time and time again.

Sonesta is one of the fastest-growing hospitality companies in the U.S., currently celebrating an approximate 350% increase in its national portfolio. You will soon find nearly 300 Sonesta properties across seven brands operating in the U.S., Canada, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Egypt, Peru, and St. Maarten. Discover Sonesta hotels, resorts, and suites in many of the most traveled U.S. destinations, including Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Hilton Head, Houston, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Portland, San Francisco, San Jose, Seattle, St. Louis, and Washington, D.C.. For more about Sonesta and its locations, visit Sonesta.com or call +1.617.315.9200 or 800.Sonesta (800.766.3782) in the U.S. and Canada. Follow us on social media @SonestaHotels.

