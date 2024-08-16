SONGMICS HOME and Priceless Pets Rescue Team Up for "Lovely Adoption Saturday"

"We have partnered with SONGMICS HOME for a Lovely Adoption Saturday event, " said Sara Trafecanty, Manager of Priceless Pets Rescue-Chino Hills Adoption Center. "Saving an animal one by one is such a great thing you can do. "

SONGMICS HOME's Brand Director, Sean Wang echoes Trafecanty's sentiments, stating, "Beyond crafting dream homes for people, we are dedicated to enhancing every life, ensuring a secure, protected, and sustainable home for all. We hope to encourage more people to give these small animals a new journey and a warm home by donating a batch of practical and cozy pet products."

The "Lovely Adoption Saturday" event, held every Saturday from August 3rd to September 27th at Priceless Pets in Chino Hills (2587 Chino Hills Pkwy Unit C, Chino Hills, CA 91709), offers a wonderful opportunity to adopt a new family member. As a special bonus, each adopter will receive a gift from SONGMICS HOME to help welcome their new pet. The gifts include cat trees, washable pee pads, and other products from SONGMICS HOME.

This is not the first time that SONGMICS HOME has joined hands with Priceless Pets Rescue to show support for animals. Striving to provide a better living environment for stray animals, SONGMICS HOME donated pet supplies to one shelter in May 2022. In November 2023, SONGMICS HOME partnered with La Société Protectrice des Animaux, one of the world's oldest and highly esteemed animal protection organizations in France, to support the shelter's stray cats, showcasing the brand's dedication to animal welfare.

Beyond its commitment to animal welfare, SONGMICS HOME also actively engages in social responsibility through various initiatives. The brand partners with the global environmental NGO One Tree Planted to support reforestation efforts around the world. After participating in Paris Design Week in September 2023, SONGMICS HOME donated all 90 pieces of exhibited furniture and financial aid to the "Banque solidaire d'équipement" project of Emmaüs Défi, a French organization committed to the social integration of the homeless. To spread love and foster dreams, SONGMICS HOME partnered with the Rise Above Foundation's "Start Above" project to support Massachusetts children transitioning out of foster care by donating furniture and home storage products, creating a welcoming and stylish home environment for the students.

"We are dedicated to making a positive impact in the world, whether it be through our products or our partnerships," said Wang. "We are excited about this event with Priceless Pets Rescue, and we hope to continue making a difference together."

About SONGMICS HOME

SONGMICS HOME was officially established in 2010, owning three major product brands including SONGMICS for home furnishings, VASAGLE for stylish furniture, and Feandrea for pet supplies. With the mission of "Complete Your Dream Home", SONGMICS HOME strives to provide global consumers with stylish and valuable furnishing products. Together with an efficient experience, SONGMICS HOME is enabling everyone to effortlessly create their dream homes.

To date, its products have successfully entered more than 70 countries and regions, including Europe, North and Central America, and Asia, serving over 20 million families worldwide.

