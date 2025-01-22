Sonic Group Acquires Sonic Tools USA, Its Exclusive North American Distribution Partner

Sonic Tools USA Becomes Fully Owned Entity of Sonic Group, 10 Years after Successfully Entering the North America Market

AUBURN, Ala. and NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonic Group, a leading provider of professional tools and equipment solutions based in the Netherlands, today announced the acquisition of Auburn, Alabama-based Sonic Tools USA, transforming its exclusive North American distribution partner into a wholly owned entity. The announcement coincides with Sonic's 10-year U.S. anniversary, delivering premium hand tools, storage solutions, and efficiencies to automotive, aviation, and manufacturing professionals across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Sonic Tools USA Becomes Fully Owned Entity of Sonic Group, 10 Years after Successfully Entering the North America Market Post this The Sonic Foam System paired with serialization and inventory control increases efficiency, accountability, and organization.

The strategic acquisition strengthens Sonic Group's global presence while building upon Sonic Tools USA's decade-long legacy of innovation and customer service in the North American professional hand tools sector. The acquisition will enable Sonic Tools USA to create a more robust distributor network across North America and gain access to additional resources to further expand its North American presence.

"The acquisition of the Sonic Group's North American distribution partner represents a natural progression in our international growth strategy," said Remko Papenburg, CEO of Sonic Group. "Sonic Tools USA has successfully translated the Sonic go-to-market strategy from Europe to North America, achieving an impressive 4,000 percent growth in revenue during the past 10 years. Now as a fully owned entity of Sonic Group, we are excited to help super charge that growth into the next decade."

Founded in 2015, Sonic Tools USA has established itself as a trusted provider of professional-grade tools and storage solutions, serving diverse industries from automotive repair to manufacturing and aviation maintenance. The company's commitment to quality and innovation, including its lifetime warranty on all hand tools, has driven consistent growth and customer loyalty throughout the decade.

"When we started Sonic Tools USA, the idea of buying complete hand tool sets up front for technicians, organized within foam inserts, was a foreign concept to the vast majority of our customers, especially in the automotive space," said Colby McConnell, co-founder and CEO Sonic Tools USA Inc. "Today, the idea of buying complete toolsets is catching on across North America as customers recognize the efficiency this provides compared to the traditional method of buying piecemealed hand tools from a truck. Meanwhile, joining forces with Sonic Group will empower us to expand our North American distribution network, increase investment in marketing and sales, and optimize our value proposition to all our customers."

Under the terms of the acquisition, Sonic Tools USA Inc. will continue to operate from its current facilities with McConnell taking on the role of CEO for the North American office.

For more information about the acquisition or to learn more about Sonic Group and Sonic Tools USA's products and services, please visit https://sonictoolsusa.com.

Sonic Tools USA will also be exhibiting at the National Automotive Dealers Assoication (NADA) annual conference in New Orleans, January 23 – 26, 2025. Visit booth #8725 at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

About Sonic Tools USA Inc.

Sonic Tools takes pride in being the industry experts in high-quality hand tools, toolboxes, and premium storage solutions. Sonic is a trusted partner for professionals who demand the best. The company offers a wide range of innovative and durable tools designed for demanding tasks, ensuring precision and efficiency in every project. Sonic Tools is committed to continuous improvement and exceeding customer expectations through superior quality and unbeatable customer experience.

About Sonic Group

Sonic is a leading global specialist in the development, marketing and distribution of professional hand tools and storage solution systems. Founded in 2004 by Remko Papenburg and Niels Veldt, Sonic today extends across the global market, having achieved strong and consistent growth since its inception. With an innovative and complete product range of 6,000+ high-quality tools & storage systems, Sonic improves the efficiency, image, ergonomics and productivity of thousands of professionals in over 65 countries across the globe. Sonic is known for its exceptional value proposition, unique branding and highly customer-oriented approach. The Company has office facilities and warehouses in the Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Taiwan, and the USA. Sonic employs c. 140 FTE. For more information, please visit https://sonic-equipment.com.

SOURCE Sonic Tools