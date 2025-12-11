Sonic USA and Kies Motorsports Launch Co-Branded Mobile Track Kit Engineered for High-Performance Automotive Enthusiasts

124-Piece Track Kit Delivers Trackside Precision, Organization, and Performance

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonic USA , a leading provider of professional-grade tool solutions and equipment, today announced a strategic partnership with Kies Motorsports and the launch of the 124-piece Mobile Track Kit (MTK), a co-branded mobile tool solution engineered explicitly for the unique demands of performance vehicle enthusiasts and professionals at the track, during the PRI Show 2025 in Indianapolis, Dec. 11-13.

Launching at PRI 2025, the Sonic and Kies Mobile Track Kit represents a new standard in trackside preparedness. Post this For repairs and adjustments trackside, the 124-piece Mobile Track Kit provides durability, portability, and organization specifically targeting BMW, Porsche, other European performance machines, and most other vehicles requiring metric-based hand tools.

The Sonic and Kies MTK represents a new standard in trackside preparedness, combining Sonic's renowned tool quality and the Sonic Foam System (SFS) organizational excellence with Kies Motorsports' decade of real-world performance vehicle and track experience. Gone are the days of loading disorganized, mismatched tools in cardboard boxes into the back of your truck in anticipation of the unexpected at the track.

"Where performance is everything at the track, the right tools at the right time make all the difference," said Colby McConnell, CEO of Sonic USA. "We've partnered with Kies Motorsports because they live and breathe the track experience. Bryan and his team know exactly what tools are required to make critical adjustments in the heat of competition. They've helped us create the perfect grab-and-go solution, which is a compact, complete, and organized hand-tool kit for almost any repair or tweak needed trackside."

Hand-Selected by Track Veterans for Track Enthusiasts

Every tool in the 124-piece kit was hand-selected by Bryan Kiefer , CEO of Kies Motorsports, based on years of trackside experience, reflecting a detailed understanding of what performance vehicles need for on-site repairs and adjustments. The partnership combines Sonic's engineering precision with Kies Motorsports' motorsports expertise, specifically targeting BMW, Porsche, other European performance machines, and most other vehicles requiring metric-based hand tools.

"We've seen too many talented drivers and teams struggle with inadequate or disorganized tool solutions at the track," said Bryan Kiefer, CEO of Kies Motorsports. "The partnership with Sonic allows us to deliver the solution we've always wished existed: a durable, portable, organized track kit that reflects the reality of what performance vehicles actually need when away from the shop."

Engineered for Speed, Organization, and Performance

The 124-piece toolset is carefully curated by Kies Motorsports and features Sonic's premium hand tools integrated into the company's renowned SFS for maximum organization and tool accountability. Whether making trackside adjustments or handling unexpected repairs, the kit delivers the confidence that comes from having exactly the right tool, exactly when you need it.

The MTK is on display at the Sonic USA booth at Yellow Hall – 5352 – Machinery Row at PRI Show 2025 from December 11-13, 2025.

For more information about Sonic Tools USA's complete range of professional solutions, visit www.sonictoolsusa.com.

About Sonic Tools USA Inc.

Based in Auburn, Ala., Sonic takes pride in being the industry experts in high-quality hand tools, toolboxes, and premium storage solutions in the service of automotive, aviation, and manufacturing professionals. Sonic is a trusted partner for professionals who demand the best. The company offers a wide range of innovative and durable tools designed for demanding tasks, ensuring precision and efficiency in every project. Sonic is committed to continuous improvement and exceeding customer expectations through superior quality and an unbeatable customer experience.

About Kies Motorsports

Based in Hammonton, NJ, Kies Motorsports is a leader in high-performance media and modifications. Specializing in BMW, Porsche and other high-end vehicles, Kies Motorsports consistently pushes the boundaries and performance of these vehicles, while documenting the builds for educational content. By sharing the knowledge from their hands-on experience, they're able to tailor builds to meet their clients' individual needs and goals, through their parts store and shop, www.KIES.com.

SOURCE Sonic Tools