Sonic Tools USA Launches Advanced 3D Workshop Configurator to Revolutionize Workspace Planning

AUBURN, Ala., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonic USA , a leading provider of professional-grade tool solutions and equipment, today announced the launch of Sonic Configurator, a cutting-edge digital platform designed to empower technicians and shop owners to design, visualize, and optimize their workspace with unprecedented precision, specifically for Sonic MSS+ cabinets.

Sonic Configurator empowers technicians and shop owners to design, visualize, and optimize their workspace with Sonic. Post this The Sonic Configurator digital platform transforms shop and garage workspaces with detailed, drag-and-drop 3D models that provide a realistic preview of how Sonic MSS+ cabinets and accessories will look in any space.

The Sonic Configurator represents a significant advancement in workshop planning technology, enabling users to take full control of their workspace design through an intuitive, web-based three-dimensional visualization tool for Sonic cabinet solutions. Whether planning a new build-out or remodeling an existing shop or garage, the Configurator streamlines the entire process of creating the ideal, precise workflow layout.

Transforming Shop Dreams into Reality

The Sonic Configurator delivers powerful features that set a new standard for workshop and storage solution planning:

Advanced 3D Visualization : Transform workspace concepts into detailed, drag-and-drop 3D models that provide a realistic preview of the final layout

: Transform workspace concepts into detailed, drag-and-drop 3D models that provide a realistic preview of the final layout Modular Customization : Design tailored workspaces leveraging 60 modular storage solutions and ergonomic workstations that maximize efficiency

: Design tailored workspaces leveraging 60 modular storage solutions and ergonomic workstations that maximize efficiency Workflow Optimization : Plan layouts that enhance productivity by optimizing tool placement, storage accessibility, and workspace flow

: Plan layouts that enhance productivity by optimizing tool placement, storage accessibility, and workspace flow Precision Planning: Visualize exact dimensions, spacing, and configurations before making any investment

"The Sonic Configurator empowers our customers to make informed decisions about their workspace investments," said Colby McConnell, CEO of Sonic USA. "Whether starting fresh or remodeling, professionals can now see exactly how Sonic's storage solutions and workstations will fit their specific needs, with exact dimensions, ensuring maximum productivity and organization from day one."

Complementing Industry-Leading Solutions

The launch of the Sonic Configurator complements Sonic's comprehensive ecosystem of professional solutions, including:

The Sonic Foam System (SFS) , which reduces misplaced tools by up to 80% through clearly marked inserts for every tool, fitting directly into Sonic toolboxes and cabinets

, which reduces misplaced tools by up to 80% through clearly marked inserts for every tool, fitting directly into Sonic toolboxes and cabinets Sonic's "No Lost Tools" Guarantee , offering up to $250 in replacement tools within the first year of purchase

, offering up to $250 in replacement tools within the first year of purchase An industry-leading lifetime warranty on all hand tools, with claims processed within 24 hours

The Sonic Configurator is now available to all customers and can be accessed at www.sonictoolsusa.com/configurator/ . For more information about Sonic Tools USA's complete range of professional solutions, visit www.sonictoolsusa.com .

About Sonic Tools

Based in Auburn, Ala., Sonic takes pride in being the industry experts in high-quality hand tools, toolboxes, and premium storage solutions in the service of automotive, aviation, and manufacturing professionals. Sonic is a trusted partner for professionals who demand the best. The company offers a wide range of innovative and durable tools designed for demanding tasks, ensuring precision and efficiency in every project. Sonic is committed to continuous improvement and exceeding customer expectations through superior quality and an unbeatable customer experience.

