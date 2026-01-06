Sonic Introduces NEXT MSS: New Modular Hand Tool Storage System

New cabinet system represents the next evolution in modular workshop storage and organization

AUBURN, Ala., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonic , a leading provider of professional-grade tool solutions and equipment, today introduced the NEXT MSS modular storage system, marking the next evolution of the trusted MSS series that has been a professional favorite for more than a decade.

The NEXT MSS cabinet system features more than 60 modules including various cabinets, worktops, back panels, and accessories, enabling flexible configurations tailored to any workspace, shop, or garage.

The NEXT MSS cabinet system sets a new standard in modularity, featuring a sleek new design in signal black and anthracite gray. With an expanded range of more than 60 modules, including various cabinets, worktops, back panels, and accessories, the system allows for flexible configurations tailored to any workspace.

In combination with Sonic Configurator, a cutting-edge digital platform designed to empower technicians and shop owners to design, visualize, and optimize their automotive workspace with unprecedented precision, professionals can create their ideal setup to ensure a perfect fit for any workspace or garage.

"The NEXT MSS cabinet is the result of years of hard work and close collaboration with our customers, representing a significant leap forward in workshop aesthetics and functionality," said Colby McConnell, CEO, Sonic USA. "We are excited to bring this level of professional organization to our community and offer NEXT MSS for purchase through our website."

Engineered for modern professionalism, the NEXT MSS is easier than ever to install, saving significant time and effort while ensuring a perfectly aligned setup. New dual kick plates adapt to uneven floors, providing a seamless fit in any environment. Backed by a 10-year warranty, it delivers long-lasting performance that professionals can rely on for years to come.

NEXT MSS also integrates seamlessly with the Sonic Foam System (SFS), offering over 200 preconfigured tool sets. The extensive array of SFS layouts allows mechanics to build a setup tailored to any job, offering unmatched customization in the industry. Every tool is easy to find, retrieve, and return — keeping sets complete and professionals productive.

To learn more about NEXT MSS and Sonic Tools, visit www.sonictoolsusa.com.

About Sonic:

Based in Auburn, Ala., Sonic takes pride in being the industry experts in high-quality hand tools, toolboxes, and premium storage solutions in the service of automotive, aviation, and manufacturing professionals. Sonic is a trusted partner for professionals who demand the best. The company offers a wide range of innovative and durable tools designed for demanding tasks, ensuring precision and efficiency in every project. Sonic is committed to continuous improvement and exceeding customer expectations through superior quality and an unbeatable customer experience.

