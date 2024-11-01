Sonic Tools USA Introduces Pathway Program to Improve Automotive Technician Recruiting and Retention

Program features tools and toolset upgrades for automotive repair and service organizations to provide to workers for career growth and development

AUBURN, Ala., Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonic Tools USA today introduced its Sonic Pathway Program, an affordable method for automotive dealerships and repair and service centers to supply tools directly to its technicians with specialty pricing. From the moment a candidate is hired through to becoming a master technician, the tool costs are covered by the employer, and toolsets are upgraded as the technician rises in rank.

The Pathway Program starts with a 255-piece basic toolset and S12 XD Toolbox, available for $4,500. As the technician's skill level grows, the employer can upgrade the set to the more comprehensive intermediate 456-piece toolset, for $1,750, then, the advanced 672-piece toolset for an additional $3,250, to better match the needs and skill level of the technician. The program ensures that technicians don't initially overbuy tools at the start of their respective careers they won't need yet, while also empowering them to affordably upgrade at the right time. It also removes one of the largest barriers to entry, the investment in a toolset, for new automotive trade school technician graduates.

"The standard way the automotive service and repair industry recruits and retains qualified automotive technicians is no longer sufficient to keep pace with demand," said Colby McConnell, president, Sonic Tools USA. "In response, Sonic Tools created the Sonic Pathway Program to reimagine how automotive repair shops and dealers recruit and retain technicians. It starts with managers providing tools to workers that are appropriate for their respective skill levels, versus workers accruing additional debt by purchasing a toolset on their own—a major hurdle to bringing in the talent this industry desperately needs."

A Win-Win for Business Owners and Technicians

Sonic Tools can be purchased online and shipped within days, versus waiting for a truck each week, or longer, to provide the tools they need. The direct purchasing model also overcomes lost and non-billable time stemming from tool truck browsing and shopping. Furthermore, when shops purchase tools directly for technicians versus a signing bonus, technicians can exhibit more loyalty while the business itself enjoys additional tax advantages through capital equipment purchases.

"Many shops and dealerships have responded to the technician shortage by providing signing bonuses upon hiring, but this method falls short in building loyalty and truly supporting the technician workforce through their respective careers," said McConnell. "Instead of a signing bonus, employers can provide a long-term career development support system via Sonic's Pathway Program, enabling them to reduce turnover and ultimately run faster and more efficient service bays."

Built to last a lifetime, Sonic Tools feature a lifetime, hassle-free warranty program. The online warranty process takes only two minutes to complete and new tools are shipped out typically within 48 hours.

For more information about the Sonic Pathway Program, visit https://sonictoolsusa.com/sonic-pathway-program/.

About Sonic Tools

Sonic Tools takes pride in being the industry experts in high-quality hand tools, toolboxes, and premium storage solutions. Sonic is a trusted partner for professionals who demand the best. The company offers a wide range of innovative and durable tools designed for demanding tasks, ensuring precision and efficiency in every project. Sonic Tools is committed to continuous improvement and exceeding customer expectations through superior quality and unbeatable customer experience.

