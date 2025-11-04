Sonic Unveils NEXT Ratchet Set at SEMA Show

Ergonomics, precision, and durability define ratchet set innovation

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonic, a leading provider of professional-grade tool solutions and equipment, today announced at the SEMA Show the launch of its new Sonic NEXT Ratchet Set, a premium 15-piece collection designed for professionals who demand precision, power, and reliability. The NEXT set includes three ratchets, ¼", ⅜", and ½", engineered to deliver superior performance across a range of applications.

"Our NEXT Ratchet line is about innovation that improves both performance and user experience," said Colby McConnell, CEO, Sonic USA. "This new ratchet set continues that tradition by combining ergonomics, durability, and precision engineering in one package. Plus, it comes packaged in the Sonic Foam System (SFS), further improving the experience from an organizational and missing-tools standpoints."

The NEXT Ratchet Set is designed with an ergonomic, thermo-plastic grip that ensures optimal hand contact, resulting in greater comfort and enhanced power transmission of up to 558.3 foot-pounds. Each ratchet features a 60-tooth mechanism that delivers smooth operation, rugged performance, and minimal back drag for efficiency in tight spaces.

To maximize durability, all NEXT ratchets include sealed heads that protect internal components from dirt and debris, extending their lifespan even in demanding environments. Like all Sonic tools, the NEXT Ratchet Set is backed by the company's Lifetime Warranty, ensuring long-term confidence for the user, knowing damaged or lost tools can be replaced.

Sonic's Lifetime Warranty is also the best in the tool industry. The hassle-free online warranty process takes only a few minutes to complete. Within 24 hours, the warranty is processed, and the replacement tool is en route. However, due to the SFS, all tools are stored in shadowed foam inlays, maximizing tool storage, improving organization, and ultimately aiding in inventory management and preventing misplaced tools.

To see the set in action at SEMA, visit the Sonic booth #39013 in the south hall upper floor within the tools and equipment section at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, from November 4 through November 8, 2025.

The Sonic NEXT Ratchet Set will be available January 1, 2026. To learn more about Sonic and the NEXT Ratchet Set, visit www.sonictoolsusa.com.

About Sonic Tools

Based in Auburn, Ala., Sonic takes pride in being the industry experts in high-quality hand tools, toolboxes, and premium storage solutions in the service of automotive, aviation, and manufacturing professionals. Sonic is a trusted partner for professionals who demand the best. The company offers a wide range of innovative and durable tools designed for demanding tasks, ensuring precision and efficiency in every project. Sonic is committed to continuous improvement and exceeding customer expectations through superior quality and an unbeatable customer experience.

