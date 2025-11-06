SonicWall Achieves Perfect Threat Efficacy Again, Reinforcing Its Product Excellence

Firewalls Deliver 100% Block Rate Across All Threat Categories in 2025 NetSecOPEN Testing, Marking Two Consecutive Years of Flawless Independent Validation

MILPITAS, Calif., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SonicWall today announced that its firewall has once again achieved a perfect threat efficacy score in the 2025 NetSecOPEN independent validation testing. Conducted by the University of New Hampshire InterOperability Laboratory (UNH-IOL) under RFC 9411 benchmarking standards, this marks the second consecutive year that SonicWall has achieved flawless results across all threat-efficacy categories – which no other vendor has achieved.

SonicWall remains the only vendor to achieve a 100% score across all NetSecOPEN threat categories two years in a row, outperforming other leading competitors in the network security space.

"For more than 30 years, SonicWall has been dedicated to delivering network security solutions that our partners and customers rely on," said Bob VanKirk, President and CEO at SonicWall. "Achieving a 100% threat efficacy score for the second consecutive year underscores our ongoing commitment to product excellence and demonstrates the real-world effectiveness of our solutions. Independent validation like this reinforces why partners and customers trust SonicWall to protect their networks from the most advanced cyber threats."

Beyond the Firewall: A Modern, Partner-First Security Platform

While SonicWall firewalls continue to set the industry benchmark for threat prevention, the company is rapidly expanding beyond the perimeter to protect users, devices, and data everywhere they operate. Building on this foundation, SonicWall now delivers a unified platform that includes cloud-native Secure Cloud Edge, Zero Trust access, and managed security services through SonicSentry, all centrally managed through SonicWall's Unified Management Platform.

These innovations empower partners to deliver holistic protection, from the branch to the cloud to the endpoint, enabling customers to securely connect to any application, on any device, from any location. This evolution underscores SonicWall's transformation into a modern, partner-first security company focused on delivering flexible offerings: products, services, and fully managed solutions that meet organizations wherever they are on their security journey.

SonicWall's 100% threat efficacy across both public and private CVE sets uniquely positions the company as the most validated next-generation firewall (NGFW) platform in the market. This distinction underscores SonicWall's ability to deliver high-performance, reliable security that organizations can trust to protect their networks against evolving cyber threats.

This independent validation demonstrates SonicWall's ongoing commitment to delivering robust but affordable solutions that effectively protect networks, giving organizations of all sizes and their trusted partners the confidence they need in the current climate of accelerating cyberattacks.

SonicWall continues to drive momentum across its business. Over the past year, the company has expanded its Secure by Design initiative, strengthened its product portfolio with new firewall and cloud security advancements, and received recognition in leading analyst reports, global partner awards, and cybersecurity excellence honors.

About SonicWall

SonicWall is a cybersecurity forerunner with more than 30 years of expertise and is recognized as a leading partner-first company. With the ability to build, scale and manage security across the cloud, hybrid and traditional environments in real-time, SonicWall provides seamless protection against the most evasive cyberattacks across endless exposure points for increasingly remote, mobile and cloud-enabled users. With its own threat research center, SonicWall can quickly and economically provide purpose-built security solutions to enable any organization—enterprise, government agencies and SMBs—around the world. For more information, visit www.sonicwall.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

