SonicWall Drives Growth in Managed Security Services and Cloud Secure Edge / Zero Trust Network Access Solutions (ZTNA)

Record bookings growth for SonicWall's strategic solutions highlights SonicWall's evolution into a full-scale cybersecurity leader and trusted managed services partner.

MILPITAS, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SonicWall today announced significant business momentum fueled by increasing demand for its Managed Security Services (MSS) and Cloud Secure Edge (CSE) / Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solutions. As SonicWall continues to evolve beyond its roots as a leading SMB firewall vendor, these results underscore the company's transformation into a global cybersecurity solutions provider for managed service providers (MSPs), managed security service providers (MSSPs) and the customers they protect.

SonicWall's continued focus on enabling partner growth and driving secure, scalable services has translated into strong performance across its managed security services and cloud-delivered security offerings. The company's investment in innovation, simplicity and partner enablement has resulted in measurable gains across key growth categories:

Zero Trust/Cloud Secure Edge (CSE):

Achieved a 500+% year-over-year growth in bookings

6X increase in transacting partners year-over-year,

Managed Security Services (MSS):

Delivered double-digit, year-over-year bookings growth

More than doubled the number of new partner additions year-over-year

"For SonicWall, this is more than growth; it is transformation," said Bob VanKirk, President and CEO at SonicWall. "For the past 5 quarters, we have seen record growth in both our managed services offerings as well as next-gen cloud-native CSE / ZTNA solutions. We are empowering our partners to protect their customers with simplicity and speed, no matter the complexity of their infrastructure. The momentum behind CSE and managed security services proves how SonicWall is evolving beyond the firewall and is fast becoming a cybersecurity leader that delivers value from the endpoint to the traditional network to the cloud edge."

Modern Cloud First Security Solutions Built with MSPs in Mind

Organizations are rapidly realizing the benefits of moving away from legacy, appliance-based SSL VPN solutions and embracing CSE, a modern, cloud-native secure remote access solution. CSE offers flexibility for customers to either leverage the integrated connector within SonicWall's firewall operating system or connect directly to cloud-based applications, delivering seamless zero-trust access to private, hybrid, and internet-based resources. This approach enables secure, high-performance connectivity for employees and third parties, on any device and from any location, without requiring costly infrastructure upgrades.

"CSE just makes our lives easier, and our clients notice it," said Avion Bryant, Chief Technology Officer at Stronghold Data. "We've rolled it out in banks, public safety departments and remote teams. No headaches, no drama, just results. CSE solves problems we used to spend hours troubleshooting, and now we barely touch it after setup. The simplicity SonicWall brings is unmatched. The ability to take a product from another vendor and transition the settings to a SonicWall environment just works. I can read the raw data, convert it and deploy it, which gives us serious speed and a competitive advantage. If you care about technology, have a budget and want to grow, SonicWall is the team you call. I can pick up the phone, talk to SonicWall, and get a turnaround in under 24 hours. That kind of partnership is rare."

SonicSentry Managed Security Services

SonicWall's SonicSentry Managed Security Services (MSS) offers the strength of a 24/7 Security Operations Center to support our MSP partners, functioning as an extension of their team to help keep customers protected. The SonicSentry SOC delivers comprehensive managed detection and response (MDR) services for endpoints, networks and clouds.

"SonicWall is setting the standard for managed firewall services," said Daniel Rhodes, CEO of CT Solutions. "With Managed Protection Security Suite (MPSS), I can design, build and secure entire networks without spending hours managing and reconfiguring firewalls. That flexibility and time savings have completely changed my business. I don't have to sit on pins and needles worrying I'll misconfigure a firewall. MPSS eliminates that risk and lets me approach clients with total confidence."

These achievements follow a year of significant progress for SonicWall's managed security and cloud portfolios. SonicWall continues to expand its global partner ecosystem, driving measurable outcomes for MSPs/MSSPs seeking reliable and high-performance cybersecurity solutions for hybrid and distributed environments.

Powered by cloud and managed services, SonicWall is redefining what it means to go beyond the wall, delivering end-to-end cybersecurity from the endpoint to the cloud edge, built on proven protection, trusted partnerships, and relentless innovation.

For more information, visit: www.sonicwall.com.

About SonicWall

SonicWall is a cybersecurity forerunner with more than 30 years of expertise and is recognized as a leading partner-first company. With the ability to build, scale and manage security across the cloud, hybrid and traditional environments in real-time, SonicWall provides seamless protection against the most evasive cyberattacks across endless exposure points for increasingly remote, mobile and cloud-enabled users. With its own threat research center, SonicWall can quickly and economically provide purpose-built security solutions to enable any organization—enterprise, government agencies and SMBs—around the world. For more information, visit www.sonicwall.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

