SonicWall Managed Protection Security Suite (MPSS) Fuels Growth and Simplifies Security for CT Solutions

Flexibility and Time Savings Enable Rapid Growth While Eliminating Firewall Configuration Risks

MILPITAS, Calif., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SonicWall today announced that CT Solutions, a managed service provider (MSP) specializing in network design, implementation, security, and management has adopted SonicWall's Managed Protection Security Suite (MPSS) to deliver enterprise-grade firewall management and threat protection to its growing client base.

For Daniel Rhodes, Owner and Technology Architect at CT Solutions, MPSS has reshaped the company's business model.

"SonicWall is setting the standard for managed firewall services," said Rhodes. "With MPSS, I can design, build, and secure entire networks without spending hours reconfiguring firewalls. That flexibility and the time savings have completely changed my business. I don't have to sit on pins and needles worrying I'll misconfigure a firewall. MPSS eliminates that risk and lets me approach clients with total confidence."

CT Solutions focuses on designing and managing every layer of a corporate network to remove finger-pointing and simplify security. The company was impressed by MPSS's ability to provide backend management and warranties that free small teams to focus on customer relationships.

One recent project highlights the value: Rhodes replaced a pizza restaurant's aging firewall without learning a complex legacy setup, avoiding four to five hours of downtime. "I simply mapped the network and SonicWall handled the rest," he said. "I wouldn't have won that customer without SonicWall."

"CT Solutions exemplifies how MPSS empowers our partners to scale," said Jason Carter, EVP and Channel Chief at SonicWall. "By combining expert design with SonicWall's backend management, Daniel delivers best-in-class protection while focusing on growth instead of configuration headaches."

With MPSS, CT Solutions confidently secures everything from small businesses to multi-subnet environments, ensuring clients avoid the costly risks of poorly configured firewalls.

For more information about SonicWall Managed Protection Security Suite, visit www.sonicwall.com.

