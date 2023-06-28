SonicWall Introduces Monthly Firewall Security Services Bundles for MSSPs, MSPs

SonicWall

28 Jun, 2023, 05:59 ET

SonicWall MSSPs and approved MSPs can simplify the purchase process by procuring critical threat protection capabilities on a monthly, no-commit basis and extend firewall hardware licensing

MILPITAS, Calif., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SonicWall, a 100% channel cybersecurity leader, today announced the availability of monthly firewall security services bundles for Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) and approved Managed Service Providers (MSPs).

"Managed security services are critical for organizations of all sizes to protect against today's ever-evolving threat landscape," said SonicWall President and CEO Bob VanKirk. "Driven by our outside-in approach, our new monthly billing option makes it even easier for MSSPs and MSPs to offer their customers the best protection available, without the upfront investment required for an annual subscription."

The bundles, which include SonicWall's currently available security offerings, empower MSSPs and approved MSPs to provide their customers with flexible, cost-effective cybersecurity solutions.

"Given the current state of the market, offering a diverse range of billing options can help empower businesses to tailor their payment structures and align with business needs," said Logically CEO Joshua Skeens. "With SonicWall embracing this flexibility, it will not only enhance customer satisfaction but also cultivate long-term partnerships that fuel growth and success."

SonicWall MSSPs and approved MSPs can now bill customers monthly for SonicWall's popular security services included in three cost-effective protection tiers for SonicWall Generation 7 appliances: Threat Protection Security Suite, Essential Protection Security Suite and Advanced Protection Security Suite.

SonicWall protection suites bundle a range of critical firewall security services, including the Capture Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) sandbox service, patented Real-Time Deep Memory Inspection™ (RTDMI), as well as intrusion prevention and application control, content filtering and reporting capabilities.

"We are committed to providing MSPs and MSSPs with the technology and support they need to succeed," said Chief Revenue Officer Jason Carter. "Our firewall security services with monthly billing will help our partners deliver advanced cybersecurity services to their customers, while also simplifying their own billing and administration processes."

New monthly billing models align with how MSSPs and MSPs go to market and have the following benefits:

  • Never miss a renewal. With bundled firewall security services conveniently billed monthly, MSSPs and approved MSPs never need to worry about missing a renewal from multi-year agreements. This equals a smoother customer experience and fewer service interruptions.
  • Simplify the PO process. Offering a no-commit, in-arrears billing option for firewall services provides integrated billing and license provisioning — all while reducing upfront costs.
  • Bring or buy the hardware. Choose to add monthly services to existing current-generation TZ and NSa firewalls, or provision licenses on new firewalls for customer deployments.
  • Gain 24x7 support. Each firewall security services bundle includes 24x7 SonicWall support for end customers, including a world-class online support portal.
  • Streamline billing processes. Simplify monthly customer billing via supported Professional Services Automation (PSA) tools, such as ConnectWise and Autotask.
  • Leverage powerful reporting and analytics. When SonicWall Network Security Manager (NSM) licenses are added to firewall security services, partners can leverage additional management, reporting and analytics capabilities.
  • Standardize service offerings. Leverage the convenience of SonicWall's new MySonicWall APIs to execute configuration scripts to provision standard security bundles for all customers.
  • Accelerate workflow automation. Use new APIs to extend existing MSP workflow automations for end-to-end customer onboarding across Professional Service Automation (PSA) and Remote Monitoring & Management (RMM) tools.

SonicWall's new monthly billing model is available now for SonicWall MSSPs and approved MSPs. SonicWall partners may apply for access via the SonicWall Partner Portal.

The SecureFirst Partner Program demonstrates SonicWall's continuing commitment and investment in the channel, providing a multi-tiered approach with a broad range of benefits for partners. The program accelerates SonicWall partners' ability to provide the industry's best security efficacy with TCO that matches real-world expectations.

About SonicWall

SonicWall delivers Boundless Cybersecurity for the hyper-distributed era in a work reality where everyone is remote, mobile and unsecure. SonicWall safeguards organizations mobilizing for their new business normal with seamless protection that stops the most evasive cyberattacks across boundless exposure points and increasingly remote, mobile and cloud-enabled workforces. By knowing the unknown, providing real-time visibility and enabling breakthrough economics, SonicWall closes the cybersecurity business gap for enterprises, governments and SMBs worldwide. For more information, visit www.sonicwall.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE SonicWall

