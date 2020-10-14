SonicWall Trusted by U.S. Federal Agencies, Driving Thought-Leadership with Live Webinar Event

MILPITAS, Calif., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past 30 years, SonicWall has consistently built its reputation as a veteran cybersecurity leader, working to ensure the protection of U.S federal government agencies and numerous departments' IT systems while leveraging critical certifications. As part of the company's continued commitment to the U.S federal space, SonicWall is hosting a live webinar discussing the challenges federal agencies and departments face in unprecedented times, particularly as risks to supply chains and manufacturing processes are higher than ever.

"With our own threat research and dozens of municipalities reporting ransomware increasing every year, we know that the problem will only get worse before it gets better," said SonicWall President and CEO Bill Conner. "The more expansive a network, the more opportunities there are for infiltration, compounded by the new norm of federal employees working remotely. SonicWall's thorough security approach also applies at the manufacturing level where we ensure our products are not compromised by third parties that could potentially lead to theft of highly confidential and politically sensitive information."

During the live webinar event, 'Securing Federal Agencies in Unprecedented Times,' SonicWall experts and special guest Mark Whitman, Vice President at Government Sales Specialist (GSS), will explore current challenges the federal sector faces and how best to address such unique networks while adhering to budgetary constraints, growing compliance requirements and regulatory mandates. The webinar will begin at 1 p.m. EDT on Oct. 15 and is open to the public.

Whitman has over 20 years of experience in sales and business development roles at companies like ViaSat and L-3 Communications in satellite and telecommunications industries, targeting both international and domestic customers in commercial and government markets. Prior to L-3 Communications, he was the Telecommunications Department Operations Manager chartered to provide critical communications operations at the Department of Energy's Rock Flats Environmental Technology Site.

"Government agencies hold and share extremely sensitive information that if compromised, could be highly detrimental to our national security," said Chad Sweet, founder and CEO of The Chertoff Group. "Given the frequency of hostile nation states' cyber intrusions and the increased sophistication of attacks, the security of federal networks and infrastructure is more important than ever. It's imperative for all agencies to work closely with trusted and proven security vendors such as SonicWall to gain a clear and real-time picture of security risks and the impact they could potential pose to their organization."

Whitman will be joined by SonicWall Senior Director of Federal Sales Wayne Engelke and Federal Account Manager Jim Taylor as they share their personal perspectives on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on federal networks and employees, federal certifications changes and new requirements, as well as the impact SonicWall technology is having in the governmental sector.

SonicWall Certified, Trusted for U.S. Federal Cybersecurity Solutions, Programs

As global tensions rise and geopolitical cyber threats from nation-state actors jeopardize impacting a country's economy and infrastructure, federal government agencies have become a lucrative target for attack. To better serve the needs of departments, SonicWall has achieved government certification through vigorous testing and validation of industry standards.

In addition to meeting FIPS 140-2 and Common Criteria standards, SonicWall certifications include:

NDAA Section 889 – SonicWall-branded devices and services are compliant with Section 889 of the U.S. National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) made effective August 13, 2020 .

– SonicWall-branded devices and services are compliant with Section 889 of the U.S. National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) made effective . DoDIN APL – The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Unified Capabilities Approved Product List (UC APL) defines what products are authorized to be deployed by the U.S. DoD. The consolidated list of products has completed Cybersecurity (CS) and Interoperability (IO) certification and include SonicWall Secure Mobile Access (SMA) Series 6210 and 7210.

– The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Unified Capabilities Approved Product List (UC APL) defines what products are authorized to be deployed by the U.S. DoD. The consolidated list of products has completed Cybersecurity (CS) and Interoperability (IO) certification and include SonicWall Secure Mobile Access (SMA) Series 6210 and 7210. Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) – The CSfC program enables commercial products to be leveraged within layered solutions protecting sensitive and classified National Security Systems (NSS) data. SonicWall firewalls are CSfC-certified, ensuring commercial-standard secure communications.

– The CSfC program enables commercial products to be leveraged within layered solutions protecting sensitive and classified National Security Systems (NSS) data. SonicWall firewalls are CSfC-certified, ensuring commercial-standard secure communications. TAA-Compliant Inventory – SonicWall products are compliant with the U.S. Trade Agreements Act that mandates at least 50% of overall manufacturing cost originates from the U.S. or designated countries, and the product has undergone substantial transformation in the U.S. or designated countries.

Join host and SonicWall Director of Global Programs Loren Wiege on Thursday, Oct. 15, 1 p.m. EDT for the 'Securing Federal Agencies in Unprecedented Times' webinar, where the effects of COVID-19 on federal networks and employees, changes in the federal space in 2020, and SonicWall's certified federal solutions will be explored.

For more information and to register please visit, www.brighttalk.com/webcast/5052/442635.

