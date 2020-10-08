SonicWall Unveils Boundless 2020, Company's Largest Ever Global Virtual Partner Event

MILPITAS, Calif., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After a record-setting year, the introduction of the new Boundless Cybersecurity platform and the launch of numerous new products, services and programs, SonicWall unveils Boundless 2020, a three-day virtual partner event that's bold by design. Hosted online Nov. 17-19, Boundless 2020 was carefully architected to empower partners as they take on new challenges and opportunities to better protect, connect and secure their customers in the new business normal.

"SonicWall and its global partner community have covered a lot of ground in 2020, setting records and delivering more for customers — all while showcasing the benefits of the new Boundless Cybersecurity model seen today," said SonicWall President and CEO Bill Conner. "Boundless 2020 is designed with the needs of our partners top of mind. SonicWall's goal is to make them feel confidently educated on our expanding portfolio, excited about being a more engaged partner and well connected to sources, experts and materials that will help guarantee their 2021 success."

Conner will kick off the event with a keynote speech highlighting the company's transformation to Boundless Cybersecurity, a journey that predates the dramatic shift from on-premise employees to the remote and virtual workforces spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic. With a career spanning more than 30 years across high-tech industries, Bill Conner is a corporate turnaround expert and global leader in security, data and infrastructure.

Surprise Celebrity Keynote Speaker, Industry Experts Headline Boundless 2020

Boundless 2020 attendees will hear from industry leaders, receive key updates on existing and new products and solutions, as well as participate in discussions with guest speakers and presenters.

In addition to a surprise celebrity keynote speaker, who is a No. 1 international best-seller author and featured TED Talk presenter, the event will also feature a deep bench of industry icons, including renowned security technologist and best-selling author Bruce Schneier.

Schneier has written over a dozen books, including the New York Times best-seller 'Data and Goliath: The Hidden Battles to Collect Your Data and Control Your World.' With a readership of over 250,000, Schneier also publishes a free monthly newsletter, Crypto-Gram, and blog, Schneier on Security, explaining, debunking and drawing lessons from security stories that make the news.

Boundless 2020 will also feature cybersecurity industry speaker John Sileo, who is a fun, high-energy expert who molds his first-hand experiences into successes as an award-winning author, 60 Minutes guest and keynote speaker to the Pentagon, Schwab and thousands of audiences ready to take concrete action on cybersecurity, digital privacy and tech/life balance. Sileo is a Harvard graduate and author of four books, including 'Stolen Lives: Identity Theft Prevention Made Simple.'

SonicWall will announce more Boundless 2020 speakers throughout October.

3 Days of Content, 7 Languages, 1 Unified Mission

Boundless 2020 attendees will receive more than 20 hours of exclusive content and hear from over 30 speakers and presenters. Tailored to the needs of SonicWall's diversified global team, Boundless 2020 will also offer regional breakouts in local languages, including English, German, French, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish.

"Although challenging, this year has prompted companies to be more creative when bolstering solidarity amongst channel teams that are more dispersed than ever," said event sponsor and The Channel Company CEO Blaine Raddon. "It's inspiring to see the effort companies like SonicWall are putting forth to ensure the success of their partners, distributors and customers. This type of team investment is critical for end-of-year efforts by all, which will accelerate the business into and through the next few years."

Sponsored by ADT Cybersecurity, Ingram Micro & Infinigate

Supporting the event and SonicWall's mission to provide Boundless Cybersecurity that mitigates risk for enterprises, SMBs, higher education and government agencies are Boundless 2020 Diamond Sponsors ADT Cybersecurity (https://www.adt.com/business/cybersecurity), Ingram Micro (https://www.ingrammicro.com) and Infinigate (https://www.infinigate.com), as well as Gold Sponsors ADN, The Channel Company, Exertis and Tech Data. SonicWall partners can boost brand awareness with remaining Gold or Silver sponsorship packages by visiting https://www.sonicwall.com/boundless-2020-sponsorship.

Created in 2016, the award-winning SonicWall SecureFirst Partner Program now includes over 20,500 partners worldwide. In addition to receiving real-time cyber threat intelligence, program participants also receive education regarding today's threats and the SonicWall solutions that address them through SonicWall University.

Since its inception, the program has administered 671,782 successful exams and more than 335,891 hours of training. SonicWall's continued commitment to the success of its global channel partner team has resulted in 9.1% year-over-year growth in revenue through its transacting partners.

For more information and to register for Boundless 2020, SonicWall partners can visit www.boundless2020.com.

About SonicWall

SonicWall delivers Boundless Cybersecurity for the hyper-distributed era in a work reality where everyone is remote, mobile and unsecure. SonicWall safeguards organizations mobilizing for their new business normal with seamless protection that stops the most evasive cyberattacks across boundless exposure points and increasingly remote, mobile and cloud-enabled workforces. By knowing the unknown, providing real-time visibility and enabling breakthrough economics, SonicWall closes the cybersecurity business gap for enterprises, governments and SMBs worldwide. For more information, visit www.sonicwall.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE SonicWall

Related Links

http://www.sonicwall.com

