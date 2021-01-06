SONIFI and IDM Hospitality complement local community appeal with travelers' modern technology expectations

The hotel fuses modern, sustainable industrial design principles while showcasing craftsmanship from the community and unique features of the property, a repurposed part of Amana's still-in-use textile mill.

Hotel Millwright is an ideal stay for guests who come to Amana for an immersive and unhurried experience honoring the community's history and heritage — but still expect the latest technology and entertainment options when relaxing in their hotel room.

There, guests can use SONIFI's interactive TV platform to stream content from 2000+ apps, watch their favorite TV programs, access information about the community, and explore the hotel's amenities and services.

With the success of Hotel Millwright and other projects in the works, the sought-after features and reliability of SONIFI's platform has led IDM to name SONIFI their preferred vendor of choice going forward for hotel technology, including new hotels in Minnesota and Illinois.

"SONIFI's technology is modern and very user-friendly, meeting guest demands of today and tomorrow," said Becky Rogers, IDM's Vice President of New Business and Development. "Their solutions fully represent our independent brand, and their teams genuinely care about the hotel and its success — all the qualities you want in a long-term partner."

"Boutique hotels in the Midwest like Hotel Millwright are seeing a resurgence in popularity thanks to guests who are looking for socially responsible, easily accessible alternatives to faraway urban vacations in the wake of COVID-19," said Nick Clessuras, SONIFI's Senior Vice President of Sales. "IDM's commitment to showcasing the unique appeal of smaller communities and revitalizing local tourism is something we're excited to be part of in several additional projects in 2021."

