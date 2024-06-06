SONIFI develops network management tool for hotel conference and event services

LOS ANGELES, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading hospitality technology provider SONIFI has created and released an advanced network management tool for hotels to enhance their conference service offerings with custom internet access for events.

The Event Manager feature is part of SONIFI's authentication and management portal (AMP) for its HSIA customers. Through it, hotel and AV staff can easily configure custom networks for secure Wi-Fi access in specific spaces without interrupting the internet connectivity in guest rooms and public areas throughout the property.

SONIFI's Event Manager tool makes it easy for hotels to create custom Wi-Fi networks for conference and event spaces. Post this SONIFI’s Event Manager tool makes it easy for hotels to create custom Wi-Fi networks for conference and event spaces.

The self-service portal allows staff to create custom access codes and captive portals, add messaging and branded elements, adjust bandwidth and authentication settings, set up terms of service and device whitelisting, and schedule the start and end times of the event's internet network.

"SONIFI's Event Manager gives greater control to properties of all chain scales—from full-service resorts to select-service business hotels—to enhance their conference and event coordination services," said Paul Johnson, SONIFI's General Manager of Internet Services. "They can tailor event attendees' experiences, offering customizations and branding for a special touch, automations and scheduling for connectivity that's simple and seamless, as well as access to SONIFI's 24/7 support services to give contacts peace of mind that help is available if they ever need it."

The Event Manager dashboards are designed to make network management as streamlined as possible for staff with event calendars, message boards, default presets and automated identification of Wi-Fi access points and wired internet ports.

Event reporting shows bandwidth use and device connections to help hotels refine their internet network and continue to monetize the services they can offer with their event spaces.

"Event Manager helps our customers appeal to groups looking for the best venue for their conference, meeting or wedding, knowing there will be a reliable private Wi-Fi network for their event," Johnson said. "Hoteliers can use this as a differentiator to generate more revenue for their property and increase their guest satisfaction."

About SONIFI

SONIFI is the largest guest technology provider in hospitality, deployed in more than a million rooms across 5,000 properties around the world. Global brands, ownership and management groups, and hotels of all chain scales trust SONIFI to deliver the best experiences with Wi-Fi, interactive TV, streaming, and in-room entertainment. Learn more at sonifi.com.

SOURCE SONIFI Solutions