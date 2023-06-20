SONIFI releases authentication and management platform for hospitality HSIA and managed Wi-Fi services

News provided by

SONIFI Solutions

20 Jun, 2023, 09:11 ET

LOS ANGELES, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading hospitality technology provider SONIFI has announced the release of a new authentication and management platform (AMP) for its managed Wi-Fi and HSIA services.

SONIFI has been a rapidly growing provider of managed Wi-Fi services to branded and independent hotels, resorts, and other properties, quadrupling its HSIA customer base in less than five years.

Continue Reading
SONIFI releases a better way for hotels to manage their HSIA network
SONIFI releases a better way for hotels to manage their HSIA network

As part of its continued commitment to guest internet solutions, SONIFI developed AMP to advance network management capabilities, including:

  • Advanced network monitoring for prompt issue identification and response
  • Dynamic real-time visualization of network topology for IT professionals to more easily and holistically view complex network infrastructures
  • Advanced configurations for multi-zone and multi-site roaming for seamless connectivity for guests

"We made it simple for hoteliers to access essential functionality to operate managed Wi-Fi experiences, such as device authentication, splash page customizations, and network monitoring," said Paul Johnson, Senior Vice President of Internet Services at SONIFI, "but AMP is really laying the groundwork for better guest Wi-Fi experiences in hotels."

The enterprise-grade cloud solution is powered by AWS for maximum reliability and scalability. SONIFI's breadth of media system PMS integrations will extend to AMP's PMS connectivity so properties don't have to manage multiple integrations for Wi-Fi and interactive TV features.

"Additional features are continually being added to AMP as we invest in greater automations, service reliability, and revenue drivers for our customers," said Johnson. "We know the critical role Wi-Fi plays in guest satisfaction in hospitality. It's a service SONIFI is committed to being the best at, and we're especially proud of our engineering and development teams for continuing to push for better, more efficient, and more effective ways we can serve our customers."

SONIFI began releasing its AMP solution to existing managed Wi-Fi customers this summer. AMP and SONIFI's suite of guest technology solutions will be featured next week at HITEC in Toronto June 27–29, and at The Hospitality Show in Las Vegas June 28–29.

About SONIFI

SONIFI is the largest guest technology provider in hospitality, serving 5,000 properties around the world. Deployed in more than a million rooms, global brands, management groups, and hotels of all chain scales trust SONIFI to deliver the best experiences with managed Wi-Fi services, personalized interactive TVs, streaming and entertainment. Learn more at sonifi.com.

SOURCE SONIFI Solutions

Also from this source

21c's unique hotels bring guests a new brand experience with SONIFI technology

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.