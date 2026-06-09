SONIFI showcases how hotels can set a new standard with their guest technology and managed services at HITEC 2026

LOS ANGELES, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospitality's largest global guest technology managed services provider, SONIFI, is unveiling its latest innovations at the annual Hospitality Industry Technology Exposition and Conference (HITEC) next week.

Located in booth #1230 at the event, SONIFI will be showing how they help hotels transform basic must-have amenities like Wi-Fi, TV and telephony into a higher standard for their guests and their property.

Featured at HITEC booth 1230, hotels can set a new standard with guest technology and managed services from SONIFI. Post this Debuting at HITEC 2026, SONIFI Central makes guest technology management easier and smarter than ever, with a single place for hotels to access everything they need for Wi-Fi, TVs, phones and support.

With SONIFI's one-stop managed services platform for all their guest technology, hotels have more ways than ever to stand out from the competition and grow guest loyalty.

"Guest satisfaction is table stakes for in-room technology," said Roy Kosuge, SONIFI's Chief Operating Officer. "What SONIFI's solutions offer are more opportunities for ancillary revenue, smoother and more efficient hotel operations, and the best managed services and support."

Among its customizable and brand-approved technology solutions designed to work in any infrastructure, SONIFI will have experts available during HITEC to showcase the latest features and products, including cloud-based phone systems with AI enablement, new connected TV applications, network management enhancements and its newest offering, SONIFI Central.

"For hoteliers, SONIFI Central delivers portfolio-wide visibility across every aspect of guest technology. By bringing network, media and telephony services into a single platform, it simplifies how teams monitor and manage their environments," said Kosuge. "With intuitive features, automations and self-healing capabilities, SONIFI Central reduces operational burden and serves as a true force multiplier for hotel teams."

SONIFI Central is the smartest technology platform available with real-time access to device health metrics, guest usage, uptime and AI-driven insights. Holistic visibility and alerts let staff know about potential issues that can be addressed before they become guest problems. The tool also allows staff to easily configure settings, manage customizations for Wi-Fi networks and interactive TVs, and get troubleshooting tips and support when they need it.

"We're acutely aware of the challenges hotels are facing right now, with higher guest expectations, tighter budgets and shifting standards for technology," said Ahmad Ouri, CEO of SONIFI. "Guests care that Wi-Fi, TVs, entertainment and phones just work. Hotels are looking for the most reliable technology to meet guest needs, maximize their return on investments and free up their staff to focus on moments that matter. SONIFI is here to deliver it all with the best technology experiences and managed services in the industry."

Hoteliers and hospitality professionals can see firsthand why SONIFI is the go-to guest technology provider in booth #1230 at the 2026 HITEC event June 15–18 in San Antonio, Texas.

About SONIFI

SONIFI is the largest guest technology provider in hospitality, deployed in more than 1.1 million rooms across 5,400 properties around the world. Global brands, ownership and management groups, and hotels of all chain scales trust SONIFI to deliver the best experiences with Wi-Fi, interactive TV, streaming, in-room entertainment and telephony services. Learn more at sonifi.com.

SOURCE SONIFI Solutions