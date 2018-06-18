SONIFI Showcases New Capabilities to Simplify Technology and Service for Hospitality at HITEC 2018 Houston, Booth #1501

SONIFI's front and center Booth #1501 location will feature new User Interface options for STAY Interactive that afford greater flexibility and customization for hoteliers, accompanied by an updated remote with sleek, modern industrial design.

In addition, the company's smart room capabilities now extend to voice-activated room controls as well as energy management solutions integrated with the interactive guest room TV experience.

SONIFI continues to showcase the industry's leading streaming solution, STAYCASTTM, powered by Google Chromecast. It has now surpassed 85,000 rooms and 750+ unique apps cast. Visitors will also get the first look at how cloud-based services can be used for much more than streaming guest apps.

These offerings complement SONIFI's core interactive, Free-to-Guest, Guest Internet Access, data analytics, professional services, and STAY API capabilities available to hoteliers including the largest flags as well as independent boutiques.

"We're both humbled and excited to be partnered with leading hospitality brands, management and ownership groups, and hoteliers around the world," said Ahmad Ouri, CEO, SONIFI Solutions, "and we are proud to expand our capabilities to continue simplifying the needs of our customers as their solution provider of choice."

Stop by SONIFI's booth #1501, directly in front of the main entrance, or visit www.sonifi.com to learn more.

About SONIFI® Solutions, Inc.

SONIFI® Solutions, the leader in innovative guest engagement solutions for the hospitality and healthcare industries serves 500 million travelers in over one million hotel rooms annually. The company's core services include internet services, streaming, interactive television, and free-to-guest solutions along with unparalleled nationwide technical support and professional services. For more information, please visit www.sonifi.com.

