SONIFI's Technology Solutions That Deliver Seamless Guest Experiences On Display At HITEC 2021

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology leader SONIFI Solutions has announced its suite of technology solutions being showcased at HITEC in Dallas starting September 27, 2021.

Located in front of the exhibit hall's main entrance in booth #2801, SONIFI will be highlighting its in-room technology designed to improve guest experiences, satisfaction and loyalty.

HITEC attendees can get live demonstrations of SONIFI's next-generation interactive platform, SORA, which offers personalized experiences for guests with minimal on-site hardware and customizable promotion opportunities for properties.

Complementing the interactive TV experience is SONIFI's industry-leading OTT solution, STAYCAST, and its guest internet solutions that are customized in a variety of infrastructures to offer the most reliable Wi-Fi connections.

Also on display will be integrations SONIFI's platform has with dozens of third-party systems, including safety buttons, voice assistants, smart room controls, and more.

Interactive demonstrations of brand standard technology solutions — including the Hyatt In Room Entertainment, Marriott Guest Room Entertainment, and IHG Studio platforms — will also be available.

"Guests' expectations are rapidly changing for hospitality amenities and in-room features," said SONIFI CEO Ahmad Ouri. "SONIFI's technology is designed to meet and exceed these expectations, and easily adapt and grow with future needs."

Visit booth #2801 to learn how SONIFI can improve the guest experience with seamless technology solutions.

About SONIFI® Solutions, Inc.

SONIFI Solutions is a technology and service platform for the smart enterprise. Serving 5,000+ customers across hospitality, healthcare and commercial sectors worldwide, SONIFI simplifies complex technology projects at scale with unparalleled service and support. Learn more at sonifi.com.

