SONNY'S BBQ BRINGS CHERRY COLA BBQ SAUCE AND FAN-FAVORITE BOWLS TO THE SUMMER TABLE

From loaded BBQ Bowls to smoky seasonal specials and refreshing sips, Sonny's newest menu is built for summer cravings

ORLANDO, Fla., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As temperatures rise and road trip plans take shape, Sonny's BBQ is firing up the smoker and kicking off the season with a Summer Menu packed with bold new flavors, fan-favorite classics, and the kind of cold sips that were made for heat. Built for backyard gatherings, poolside enjoyment, and everything in between, the new seasonal lineup brings the goodness of barbecue and those sweet summer vibes into each and every bite.

Smoke’s up, summer’s on. Sonny’s BBQ is bringing bold seasonal flavors to the table with loaded BBQ Bowls, sweet-and-smoky Cherry Cola BBQ Sauce, and refreshing summer sips made for a long weekend and sunny days ahead - available now.

"Summer is all about kicking back and relaxing with friends as you make memories that last a lifetime over dishes filled with craveable, comforting flavor, and nothing hits that spot quite like slow-smoked barbecue," said Shannon Snell, Head Pitmaster at Sonny's BBQ. "That's why we are making it easier than ever to focus on connecting and unplugging with tasty new sauces and the return of our iconic BBQ Bowls – perfect for enjoying wherever the season takes you."

Your Bowl. Your flavors. Your way.

Available at all Sonny's BBQ restaurants starting today, the fan-favorite BBQ Bowls make a triumphant return to menus. Priced at just $11.99 each, guests can choose from one of three Pitmaster Select Bowls, including:

Kickin' Chicken Bowl: Chicken Tenders tossed in Buffalo over Tots and Mac & Cheese, topped with crispy bacon bits and ranch.

Classic BBQ Bowl: Pulled Pork over BBQ Beans and Mac & Cheese, topped with coleslaw, onion straws, and Sweet BBQ Sauce.

Summer Brisket Bowl: Chopped Brisket over Dirty Rice, topped with BBQ Street Corn, pickled onions, BBQ Chips, and Cherry Cola BBQ sauce.

Guests can also build their dream BBQ Bowl, customizing it with their choice of protein – including Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken, Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage, Chicken, Tenders, Cherry Cola Burnt Ends or Chopped Brisket – with two bases (Dirty Rice, BBQ Beans, Mac & Cheese, and Tots), two toppings and two sauces. Craving even more barbecue? Add an additional protein for just $3.

Saucy Summer Flavors

Sonny's BBQ is also introducing a new sauce to its classic lineup, giving guests even more ways to customize their perfect BBQ Bowl. Available now for a limited time, Sonny's new Cherry Cola BBQ Sauce is smoky and sweet with unmistakable notes of cola and dark cherry, making it the perfect complement to any of the slow-smoked proteins guests love. And the returning fan-favorite Sweet Vinegar BBQ Sauce offers a sweet and tangy profile that fans of Carolina-style barbecue are sure to fall in love with.

A Sweet Salute to the Season

Rounding out the limited-time seasonal menu is an all-new dessert – Cherry Cobbler Egg Rolls. A take on those blue ribbon-winning pies at the country fair, Sonny's Cherry Cobbler Egg Rolls feature gooey cherry pie filling inside a crispy, fried-to-perfection golden brown egg roll. Served with a side of whipped cream for dipping, they are the perfect end to any meal.

Finally, as the nation prepares for its milestone birthday, guests can raise a toast and celebrate with three seasonal mocktails inspired by America's very own Star-Spangled Banner:

Cherry Lemonade – A summer favorite with a twist, tart cherry syrup and lemonade come together for a bold, sweet-meets-tangy sip.

Toasted Coconut Soda – A blend of Sprite and toasted coconut syrup with a creamy float, finished with a fresh lime garnish.

Blue Razz Blast – A refreshing mix of lemonade, Sprite, and blue raspberry syrup with a citrusy twist for a sweet, electric sip.

Down by the River

Sonny's is also extending the summer of fun beyond its dining rooms with its all-new Feast & Float celebration. Throughout the summer, Sonny's BBQ will pop up at select popular tubing destinations across the Southeast – including Florida, Kentucky and Georgia – bringing slow-smoked favorites straight to the water's edge. Guests are invited to float the river and stop by Sonny's BBQ pop-ups located near select river launch and exit points.

To learn more about Sonny's BBQ, the new seasonal menu, and Feast & Float,visit SonnysBBQ.com, sonnysbbq.com/specials/feast-and-float-2026 and follow along on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. Franchise opportunities can be found at sonnysbbqfranchise.com

About Sonny's BBQ

With nearly 100 locations spanning the southeast, Sonny's BBQ® is one of the largest barbecue restaurant brands in the country. Its signature pulled pork, sweet tea, and unique appetizers have afforded the restaurant the title of "Best Barbecue Chain in America" by The Daily Meal. Floyd "Sonny" Tillman and his wife, Lucille, founded Sonny's BBQ in 1968 in Gainesville, Fla. in hopes of creating a local BBQ joint for their community to enjoy. 58 years later, Sonny's BBQ continues to do just that under the direction of CEO Jamie Yarmuth and local pitmasters spreading the spirit of BBQ in each of their communities through the 'Q the Kindness and Random Acts of BBQ initiatives. The brand gives back more than $1.2 million annually across the eight states it serves and reaches tens of thousands of community members with its generosity. Sonny's BBQ is a leader in the hospitality industry with its commitment to creating unique consumer experiences, ability and willingness to utilize cutting-edge technology, and network of successful franchisee relationships. For more information, online ordering and to find the Sonny's BBQ location closest to you, please visit www.SonnysBBQ.com or download the new Sonny's BBQ mobile app.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Sonny's BBQ