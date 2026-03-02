Sonny's BBQ Celebrates Spring with a New Seasonal Menu That's "Worth the Mess"

Beginning March 2, Sonny's BBQ brings customizable comfort and vibrant seasonal twists to the table with its new Sauced 'N Tossed offerings, inviting guests to explore bold limited time flavors all spring long.

ORLANDO, Fla., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the seasons shift and warmer days return, Sonny's BBQ is giving guests even more reasons to gather with the launch of its Spring Menu, available starting today at all Sonny's locations nationwide.

This limited-time lineup blends vibrant seasonal flavors with Sonny's signature slow-smoked barbecue, delivering craveable comfort with a fresh twist. From bold new sauces to indulgent sandwiches and shareable favorites, the seasonal menu celebrates bright flavors and smoky classics alike, with each dish proving it's truly worth the mess.

Sonny’s BBQ gets messy this spring with the launch of its new Sauced ‘N Tossed menu, serving up saucy favorites and bold bites that guests will say are worth the mess.

Bringing these flavors together is Sonny's new "Sauced 'N Tossed" menu section, which puts guests in control by allowing them to choose their protein – St. Louis ribs, chicken tenders or wings – and have it tossed in their favorite signature sauce. Alongside classics like Sweet, Smokin, Sizzlin', and Buffalo, guests can now savor two limited-time seasonal flavors: Golden BBQ, which offers a bold, tangy brightness with every bite, and Sweet Peach BBQ that balances ripe sweetness with a subtle kick of heat.

"Spring is all about getting together and enjoying great food with the people you love," said Shannon Snell, Head Pitmaster at Sonny's BBQ. "With our Spring Menu and new Sauced 'N Tossed platform, we're giving guests bold new flavors to explore while staying true to the slow-smoked barbecue that makes Sonny's special. And with our flavorful sauces, we believe every bite is worth the mess."

This season's craveable additions include:

Appetizers

Cheese Curds: Tillamook Cheddar cheese curds, golden and crispy, tossed in our signature dry-rub, served with Smokin' Ranch

Seasonal Smoked Wings (Golden BBQ Sauce or Sweet Peach BBQ Sauce)

Sandwiches

Brisket Grilled Cheese: Chopped Brisket tossed with queso, wedged between slices of Cheddar cheese on garlic bread

Golden BBQ Tender Sandwich: Jumbo chicken tenders, tossed in a Golden BBQ Sauce, loaded with pickles on garlic bread

Premium Sides

Hot Link Mac & Cheese: Sonny's signature Mac & Cheese, topped with chopped Hot Links, dry-rub, cornbread crumble and a drizzle of Sweet Sauce

Onion Rings: Thick-cut sweet onions, beer battered, fried to a crispy golden finish and seasoned with our signature dry-rub

Dessert

Peach Cobbler Egg Roll: Homemade Peach Cobbler, stuffed in an egg roll, deep fried to perfection, and served with whipped cream

To round out the seasonal offerings, Sonny's is also serving refreshing spring mocktails designed to complement smoky barbecue with bright, fruit-forward balance. The Spring Fling delivers a bubbly blend of lemonade, Sprite, and wildberry for a sweet, citrusy splash, while the Wild Berry Tea combines unsweetened tea infused with wildberry and fresh lemon for a crisp, refreshing sip. The Dragon Fruit Lemonade adds a vibrant dragon fruit twist to classic lemonade, creating a lineup crafted to keep things cool while the barbecue stays hot.

If things weren't already saucy enough, Sonny's is cranking up the heat with an all-new Sauced 'N Tossed music video starring Head Pitmaster Shannon Snell. Packed with energy and flavor, the video spotlights the messy, hands-on tossing process that defines the new menu. The video is available now on Sonny's website and social channels.

Available for a limited time, the Spring Menu invites BBQ lovers to explore sweet and tangy new flavors, customize their favorites, and celebrate the season with Sonny's signature slow-smoked barbecue.

To learn more about Sonny's BBQ new Sauce 'N Tossed menu or music video, please visit SonnysBBQ.com and follow along on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. Franchise opportunities can be found at www.SonnysBBQFranchise.com.

About Sonny's BBQ

With nearly 100 locations spanning the southeast, Sonny's BBQ® is one of the largest barbecue restaurant brands in the country. Its signature pulled pork, sweet tea, and unique appetizers have afforded the restaurant the title of "Best Barbecue Chain in America" by The Daily Meal. Floyd "Sonny" Tillman and his wife, Lucille, founded Sonny's BBQ in 1968 in Gainesville, Fla. in hopes of creating a local BBQ joint for their community to enjoy. 58 years later, Sonny's BBQ continues to do just that under the direction of CEO Jamie Yarmuth and local pitmasters spreading the spirit of BBQ in each of their communities through the 'Q the Kindness and Random Acts of BBQ initiatives. The brand gives back more than $1.2 million annually across the eight states it serves and reaches tens of thousands of community members with its generosity. Sonny's BBQ is a leader in the hospitality industry with its commitment to creating unique consumer experiences, ability and willingness to utilize cutting-edge technology, and network of successful franchisee relationships. For more information, online ordering and to find the Sonny's BBQ location closest to you, please visit www.SonnysBBQ.com or download the new Sonny's BBQ mobile app.

