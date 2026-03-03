Respected higher education leader brings nearly 20 years of experience scaling online learning and strengthening student outcomes

TEMPE, Ariz., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonoran Desert Institute (SDI), a DEAC-accredited online school specializing in firearms and uncrewed technology education, announced today that Jamie Carson has joined the institution as Online Campus President, effective Tuesday, February 17, 2026.

Sonoran Desert Institute Names Jamie Carson Online Campus President

"As SDI continues to strengthen and expand its industry-aligned programs, Jamie's track record in scaling online education and leading transformational initiatives makes her an ideal fit," said Traci Lee, President/CEO of Sonoran Desert Institute. "Her leadership is grounded in student achievement, continuous improvement, and building strong relationships across teams, faculty, and learners."

Carson brings nearly two decades of progressive leadership experience across online and campus-based postsecondary education, with a focus on student success, operational excellence, and strategic growth. Most recently, she held senior executive roles at Unitek Learning and Brookline College, where she helped lead online operations, strengthened retention and faculty engagement through data-driven strategies, and led organizational improvements designed to enhance student outcomes.

Prior to that, Carson served in multiple executive roles at The Art Institutes, including Vice President of Online Operations and Campus President/Enrollment Director, overseeing functions spanning enrollment strategy, academic operations, student services, and compliance, while supporting distributed teams across admissions, faculty, and student support. Carson has also served on the Board of Directors for the Arizona Private School Association, collaborating with education leaders to support advocacy efforts and alignment with workforce needs across Arizona.

In her role as Online Campus President, Carson will provide strategic leadership across academic quality, enrollment growth, operational performance, and the overall student experience, helping advance SDI's mission to deliver current, industry-driven education through practical online learning experiences.

"Joining SDI at a moment when skills-based, workforce-relevant education matters more than ever is a meaningful opportunity," said Jamie Carson, SDI's Online Campus President. "SDI's model pairs flexibility with hands-on learning and a clear connection to real-world careers. I look forward to working with the team to keep raising the bar for student experience and outcomes."

For more information, please visit https://sdi.edu/.

About Sonoran Desert Institute

Sonoran Desert Institute (SDI) is an online educational institution dedicated to equipping students with the essential skills and techniques for success in the firearms and uncrewed technology fields. SDI is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC).

Media Contact

Mattie Van Gundy

Interdependence

[email protected]

713-409-1835

SOURCE Sonoran Desert Institute