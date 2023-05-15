SonoThera™ Announces Research Collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Accelerate Development of Ultrasound-Guided Nonviral Gene Therapy Platform

SonoThera and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. have entered into a research collaboration agreement to develop a novel approach for delivering nucleic acid-based therapeutics.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SonoThera™, a biotechnology company dedicated to treating the root cause of human diseases through genetic therapy, announced today that it entered into a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Janssen"), one of the Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson. The collaboration focuses on delivery of nucleic acids to non-liver organ targets and diseases. This agreement was facilitated by Johnson & Johnson Innovation.

The collaboration will allow SonoThera and Janssen to work together on a novel approach for delivering next-generation DNA and RNA-based nucleic acid-based therapeutics by leveraging SonoThera's proprietary, ultrasound-guided nonviral gene delivery platform.

"We are thrilled to announce this collaboration with Janssen, as it represents an important step forward in our mission to develop genetic medicines that treat the root cause of human disease," said Kenneth Greenberg, PhD, co-founder and chief executive officer of SonoThera. "We remain deeply committed to developing genetic medicines targeting organ systems which pose significant delivery challenges using existing gene therapy modalities and look forward to further accelerating key programs within our nonviral gene therapy platform development through this collaboration."

SonoThera's ultrasound-guided platform uses sonoporation, a microbubble-mediated biophysical process to non-invasively deliver genetic payloads of diverse formats and sizes, selectively targeting a wide range of organs within the body. Unlike traditional gene therapies, the technology does not require viral vectors which can be immunogenic and lead to both safety and efficacy challenges.

About SonoThera™

Founded by Drs. Kenneth Greenberg, Michael Davidson, and Steve Feinstein, SonoThera, Inc. is a biotechnology company dedicated to treating the root cause of human disease through genetic therapy. SonoThera™ is developing an ultrasound-guided, nonviral gene therapy platform and treatments designed to provide patients with the next generation of safe and effective genetic medicines. The platform utilizes sonoporation, a microbubble-mediated biophysical process to non-invasively deliver genetic payloads selectively targeting a wide range of organs within the body. SonoThera™ is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. Visit www.sonothera.com to learn more.

